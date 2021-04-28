App Analytics Market 2021 Precise Outlook: Google, Yahoo, Amazon, Adobe, IBM

Global App Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The App Analytics Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Leading Companies of Global App Analytics Market are Google, Yahoo, Amazon, Adobe, IBM, Countly, Localytics, Swrve, Appsee, Amplitude, Appscatter, Appdynamics, Appsflyer, Heap, Adjust, Clevertap, Segment, Tune, Contentsquare, Mixpanel, Moengage, App Annie, Apptentive, Kochava, Taplytics and others.

Industry Developments:

– July 2020 – App Annie launched a new version of Libring, rebranded as App Annie Ascend, which will be sold to existing App Annie customers, with the aim to cater to a different market. App Annie aims to move beyond just providing app market data by offering advertising analytics as well, particularly for game publishers and other companies on the supply side of the ad industry.

– December 2019 – Google upgraded the new App + Web property in Google Analytics, which allows users to measure multiple websites and apps. App + Web properties allow people to measure data across their app and website all in one place.

– September 2019 – App Annie acquired mobile analytics company Libring with the aim to present market data and advertising analytics side by side, making it easier for mobile publishers and brands to create winning mobile experiences. The company also revealed a major redesign of its brand to mark the first step in its expanded strategic vision and reflect its commitment to be the mobile performance standard.

Global App Analytics Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global App Analytics market based on Types are:

Mobile app analytics

Web app analytics

Based on Application , the Global App Analytics market is segmented into:

BFSI

Retail

Media and entertainment

Logistics, travel, and transportation

Telecom and IT

Others

Key Market Trends

Media and Entertainment Industry Expected to Capture Significant Share



– The Media and Entertainment Industry encompasses mobile or web apps used for gaming, social media, music apps, and OTT media, amongst other categories. The increasing usage of social media and messenger apps amongst the customers is expected to increase the adoption of app analytics solutions across the companies. It is estimated that there will be approximately 3.75 billion active mobile social media users, out of 3.8 billion active social media users, by 2020.

– Moreover, OTT (Over-The-Top) content is rapidly transforming the entertainment landscape. With the internet and TV converging, the way people search, share, and watch their favorite content is evolving. This is causing a drastic surge in the number of OTT players in the industry, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, and Disney and Comcast lately.

– In May 2020, the E-sports platform Mobile Premier League awarded its digital media and analytics mandate to Performics India, for running the digital media campaigns of the platform and set up their Google Marketing Platform stack. The media, tech, and analytics solutions of Performics is expected to help MPL realize all its business goals.

North America Expected to Dominate the Market



– The North America region is expected to dominate the App Analytics Market owing to the presence of several market players in the region, such as AppsFlyer, Kochava, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, and many more.

– Also, the region’s dominance in the adoption of advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and analytical solutions, and its capability to invest in R&D capabilities, are certain factors further driving the market growth.

– For instance, in January 2019, TD Bank Group (TD) launched a chatbot named TD Clari, which is successfully integrated into the bank’s mobile app. The chatbot empowers customers with real-time personal spending insights and guides their everyday transactions.

Highlights of the App Analytics Market Report:

– Detailed overview of App Analytics Market

– Changing the App Analytics market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected App Analytics market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of App Analytics Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the App Analytics Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. App Analytics industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

