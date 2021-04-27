Sun Care Products Market Size 2021-26: Global Share, Trends and Forecast Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sun Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global sun care products market size reached US$ 11.2 Billion in 2018. Sun care products refer to ointments, gels and lotions that are applied to the skin to protect it from the harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun. The UV light can be bifurcated into UVA and UVB rays, which enter the skin upon prolonged exposure and damage the skin cells. These rays can increase the incidences of dermatological conditions such as freckles, moles, wrinkles, as well as the risk of chronic diseases like skin cancer. The active ingredient in sun care products works by reflecting, absorbing, or scattering all or some of the sun’s rays, thereby reducing the chances of developing these conditions. These products are currently available in different forms, including lip balms, gels, hair tonics and creams. Some countries, like the US, regulate the sales and labeling of sunscreen products as they are considered a part of the pharmaceutical industry.

Global Sun Care Products Market Trends:

In recent years, individuals across the globe have become aware of the harmful effects of sun exposure, owing to which, there has been a notable increase in the demand for effective sun protection products. Besides, the rising cases of skin cancer have prompted various governing bodies to make changes in the current regulatory framework for manufacturers. For example, in 2019, the US Food and Drug Administrator (USFDA) proposed a rule to update nonprescription, over-the-counter (OTC) sunscreens with the latest scientific research to make sure that consumers have access to efficient products. The goal of the proposal is to officially designate sunscreens as Generally Recognized as Safe and Effective (GRASE) with two sun-blocking ingredients – titanium dioxide and zinc oxide.

Major players in the market are also focusing on introducing innovative products to attract a larger consumer base. For instance, the France-based personal care company, L’Oréal, recently launched “UV Sense,” the world’s first wearable, battery-free, electronic UV sensor, at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). After getting attached to the user’s thumbnail, the device sends information about the UV exposure of the user to an app using the wireless technology.Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global sun care products market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Sun Protection Products

After-Sun Products

Self-Tanning Products

Market Breakup by Product Form:

Cream

Gel

Lotion

Wipes

Spray

Others

Market Breakup by Gender:

Female

Male

Unisex

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Retailers

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Online Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

On a regional basis, Europe represents the biggest market for sun care products, accounting for the majority of the total market share. This can be attributed to the rising awareness regarding skincare and the introduction of specialized sun care products in the region. Other major regions include North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

L’Oréal S.A.

Revlon, Inc.,

Unilever PLC

Shiseido Company

Limited Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Avon Products, Inc.

Clarins Group

Procter & Gamble Company

Coty, Inc.

Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd.

Amway Corp.

Edgewell Personal Care LLC.

