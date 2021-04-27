Smart Industries Market 2018: Size, Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Business Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2028

Global Smart Industries Market: Overview

The digital transformation is changing the way businesses are using connected technologies in the manufacturing and industrial sector for business advantage. The evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the rise in industrial automation are driving the smart industries market. Presently, the industries across the globe are facing industrial revolution, i.e. industry 4.0 that enables them to integrate machines with the connected technologies. Technologies such as cobotics, machine learning, data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are driving the growth of smart industries market.

Global Smart Industries Market: Dynamics

The emergence of IoT and increase in adoption of connected devices across verticals are the primary factors driving the growth of smart industries market.

Huge investment and privacy issues are the critical factors that can hamper the growth of smart industries market.

The rise in adoption of the connected technologies mainly in the manufacturing sector across the globe are the latest trends in the smart industries market.

Global Smart Industries Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The smart industries market can be segmented on the basis of type, tools, end-use industry and region. The connected manufacturing and connected logistics are the most widely used technologies for industrial applications. Also, the evolution of IoT and big data is one of the factors that boosts the growth of smart industries market. Smart manufacturing and smart utilities are widely used technologies in smart industries market.

Segmentation of smart industries market based on type:

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Connected Logistics

Connected Agriculture

Smart Retail

Smart Utilities

Smart Healthcare

Smart Transportation

Smart Education

Others

Segmentation of the smart industries market based on tools:

Internet of Things (IoT)

Big Data

Machine Learning

Artificial Intelligence

Cobotics

Others

Segmentation of the smart industries market based on end-use industry:

Manufacturing

Transportation

Supply Chain & Logistics

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Agriculture

Education

Energy & Utilities

Global Smart Industries Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global smart industries market include Bosch Ltd, Accenture plc, General Electric Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, Telefonica S.A., Robert Bosch Manufacturing Solutions GmbH, Software AG, KPMG International, etc.

