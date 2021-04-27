Servo Gripper Market In-Depth Overview, Growth Factors, Regional Analysis And Forecasts Outlook-2028

Servo Gripper Market: Introduction

Servo grippers are used in material handling and packaging applications across various end-use industries. The jaws of the servo gripper are controlled by electric motors using an electric input from the controller. They are designed to replace pneumatic control grippers and reduce the operating costs.

Advancements in robotic operations have paved way for the adoption of servo grippers in various industries. They are commonly used in research or laboratory applications, industrial material handling and logistics. Developments in automated handling have created demand for innovative gripping systems.

Servo Gripper Market: Segmentation

The global servo gripper market can be segmented on the basis of product type, design, gripping force, application and end use.

On the basis of product type, the global servo gripper market has been segmented into:

2 jaw

3 jaw

Special servo grippers

On the basis of design, the global servo gripper market has been segmented into:

Parallel servo grippers

Angular servo grippers

On the basis of gripping force, the global servo gripper market has been segmented into:

Less than 10 N

11 – 20 N

21 – 50 N

51 – 100 N

More than 100 N

On the basis of application, the global servo gripper market has been segmented into:

Logistic

Industrial

Lab automation

On the basis of end use, the global servo gripper market has been segmented into:

Food and Beverages Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Power generation Industry

Others

Servo Gripper Market: Regional Outlook

Japan, the U.S., Germany, and South Korea are the primary market places for servo grippers. The markets in these regions are driven by material handling, packaging and pick and place operations. Latin America and Middle-East countries are investing in the food and beverage industry, which will drive the servo gripper market as they are deploying safety handling solutions for material movement. Such investments in this region are expected to face a linear growth trend during the forecast period.

Currently, industries with lab automation are deploying servo grippers in large numbers in Asia, with focus in South East Asian countries such as Indonesia, India, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Investments in research and development centers in Asian countries will drive the global servo gripper market during the forecast period. New production units in Asian countries will support Europe and U.S. manufacturers to enhance their market presence in developing countries. In addition, the barriers to entry for such players in Asia are less and the manufacturing of servo grippers at competitive prices will drive the global servo gripper market during the forecast period.

Servo Gripper Market: Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global servo gripper market are:

Effecto Group SpA

T.M. Präzisionstechnik GmbH

EZ-Robot Inc.

PHD Inc

Toyo Automation Co., Ltd.

Scott

SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Zimmer Group

Festo Group

SMC Corporation of America

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, material type, temperature range, and end use.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

