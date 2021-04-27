Semiconductor Materials Market Size 2021-26: Global Share, Trends and Forecast Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Semiconductor Materials Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global semiconductor materials market size reached US$ 52.4 Billion in 2018. Semiconductor materials are a class of crystalline solids that have an electrical conductivity range between that of an insulator and a conductor. Although these materials do not exhibit either electric conductivity or insulation at room temperature, they can conduct electricity when subjected to light, heat, or voltage after the doping phase. Moreover, semiconductor materials are reliable, cost-effective, power-efficient and compact, owing to which they are widely employed in the manufacturing of several electronic components, including integrated circuits, transistors, microprocessors and diodes.

Global Semiconductor Materials Market Trends:

Widespread digitalization and the utilization of smart technologies and automation in various applications ranging from industrial to residential sectors represent the key factors driving the global semiconductor materials market. In recent years, rapid technological innovations in the electronics industry have increased the use of semiconductor materials in the manufacturing of processors and sensors. Since these components are installed in appliances such as air conditioners, televisions, rice cookers, washing machines, refrigerators and smart lighting, their rising demand acts as a growth-inducing factor for the market. Also, based on the semiconductor material market research, the automobile industry is experiencing a high demand for car-mounted sensor systems for providing enhanced driving experiences to consumers, such as the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Moreover, with increasing urbanization, and rising internet penetration, there has been a consequent upswing in the adoption of the internet of things (IoT)-enabled smart devices. This, in turn, has led to a rise in the usage of semiconductor-based components. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global semiconductor materials market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

Market Breakup by Material:

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Manganese Arsenide

Copper Indium Gallium Selenide

Molybdenum Disulfide

Bismuth Telluride

Market Breakup by Application:

Fabrication Silicon Wafers Electronic gases Photomasks Photoresist ancillaries CMP Materials Photoresists Wet chemicals Others

Packaging Leadframes Organic Substrates Ceramic Packages Encapsulation Resins Bonding Wires Die-Attach Materials Others



Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Manufacturing

Automotive

Energy and Utility

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

BASF SE, LG Chem Ltd.

Indium Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd

Kyocera Corporation

Henkel AG & Company KGAA

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE) PLC

Nichia Corporation

Intel Corporation and United Test and Assembly Center (UTAC) Holdings Ltd.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts, are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

