Resorcinol Market Size 2021-26: Global Share, Trends and Forecast Analysis

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Resorcinol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global resorcinol market size is expanding at a steady rate. Resorcinol (C 6 H 6 O 2 ), also known as m-dihydroxybenzene, is a white crystalline phenolic monomer, which has a mild odor and a bittersweet taste. It is soluble in ether, alcohol and water, and becomes pink when exposed to light. It is generally prepared by sulfonating benzene with fuming sulfuric acid and fusing the resulting benzenedisulfonic acid with caustic soda. It usually exists in two crystalline forms, namely the α- and β-form. Amongst these, α-resorcinol is procured through recrystallization from alcohol or benzene or spontaneous transformation from β-resorcinol below 71 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, the β -form is obtained when recrystallization is stable up to about 71 degrees Celsius under normal pressure conditions.

Global Resorcinol Market Trends:

One of the key factors strengthening the market growth is the application of resorcinol in the rubber industry. It is a vital component of adhesive resins used in the manufacturing of tires for trucks, passenger cars, off-road equipment, and other fiber-reinforced rubber mechanical goods like conveyor and driving belts. Apart from this, due to its cost-effectiveness, chemical stability and resistance to solvents, salt-water, acids and oil, resorcinol is widely utilized as a wood-binding agent. It also finds applications in the production of light screening agents to protect plastic products from ultraviolet (UV) rays. Besides this, it is also employed in the pharmaceutical sector as an antiseptic and disinfectant in topical pharmaceutical products for treating skin disorders and infections, which includes acne, calluses, warts and seborrheic dermatitis. Looking forward, the global resorcinol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% during 2021-2026.

Market Breakup by Application:

Tire and Rubber Products

Wood Adhesives and Binders

UV Products and Dyes

Flame Retardants

Others

Based on the application, tire and rubber products currently account for the highest market share.

Market Breakup by Production Method:

Benzene Disulfonation

Hydroperoxidation of Meta-Diisopropylbenzene

Hydrolysis of Meta-Phenylenediamine

Based on the production method, benzene disulfonation currently holds the majority of the market share.

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Building and Construction

Healthcare

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Based on the end-use, automotive industry currently accounts for the largest market share.

Market Breakup by Region:

Region-wise, the market has been classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Akrochem Corporation

Aldon Corporation

Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.)

Amino-Chem Co., Ltd.

Atul Ltd.

Dynea AS

Euram Chemicals Ltd.

Indspec Chemical Corporation

Jiangsu Zhongdan Group Co., Ltd

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Napp Technologies LLC

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd.

