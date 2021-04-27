Recycled Plastic Market 2021| Future Opportunities, Demand and Prospects Details for Business Development till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Plastic recycling is a method for reusing scrap or plastic waste and the reprocessing of the material into useful products. Plastic has become one of the most severe environmental issues and, with an increase in consumer awareness, the demand for plastic recycling is gaining traction. With the scope for growth, more brands aim to reach the fast-growing regions of the worldwide economy. Recycled plastics include types such as Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Polyvinyl chloride(PVC), Polyethylene (PE), Polyproylene (PP), Polystyrene(PS). These are primarily used in industries such as packaging, automotive, textiles, building & construction, electrical & electronics.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Adverse environmental impact of plastics disposal, raising consciousness on energy savings, and growing knowledge to control the pollution caused by plastic disposal and the environmental benefits, which include power savings, are some of the major factors boosting the growth of the recycled plastics market. Also, raising concerns about sustainable as well as renewable packaging options have primarily increased with improvements in consumer education, and a growing knowledge of health and the climate has provided new possibilities for recycled plastics. The growing demand for artificial textiles will be one of the significant trends in the recycled plastics market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Recycled Plastic Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals & materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the recycled plastic market with detailed market segmentation by source, type, end-use. The global recycled plastic market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading recycled plastic market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global recycled plastic market is segmented into source, type, end-use. By source, the recycled plastic market is classified into foams, films, bottles,fibers. By type, the recycled plastic market is classified into Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Polyvinyl chloride(PVC), Polyethylene (PE), Polyproylene (PP), Polystyrene(PS), and Others. By end-use, the recycled plastic market is classified into Packaging, Textiles, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global recycled plastic market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The recycled plastic market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the recycled plastic market from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the recycled plastic market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers vital developments in the recycled plastic market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the recycled plastic market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for recycled plastic in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the recycled plastic market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the recycled plastic market. Besides, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the critical development in the past five years.

Veolia

Suez

KW Plastics

Jayplas

B. Schoenberg & Co.

B&B Plastics

Green Line Polymers

Clear Path Recycling

Custom Polymers

Plastipak Holdings

