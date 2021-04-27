[PDF] Workstation Market : Few Ways Create Better Out Of It
Workstation Key Players : Hewlett-Packard Enterprises, Inc., Dell Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Fujitsu Ltd., NEC Corporation, Samsung, Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc., Acer, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Apple, Inc.
The global Workstation market is estimated to account for US$ 81.8 billion by 2027
Workstation Market Taxonomy:
Global Workstation Market, By Product Type:
- Tower
- Mobile
- Rack
- Blade
- All in One
Global Workstation Market, By Operating System:
- Windows
- Linux
- Unix
Global Workstation Market, By Application:
- DCC
- Economic / Finance
- Engineering
- Scientific
- Software Engineering
- Other
Global Workstation Market, By End-Use Industry:
- Industrial Automation
- IT & Software Industry
- Biomedical & Healthcare
- Consumer Electronics
- Building Automation
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automotive
- Others
