[PDF] Text Analytics Market : New Ways You Can Get More Profit While Spending Less

Text Analytics Market Report available at Coherent Market Insights gives an overview of the Text Analytics Market which covers product scope, market revenue, opportunities, growth rate, sales volumes and figures. The report also explores the worldwide players of the market and is segmented by region, type and application with forecast to 2026.

This report details the Text Analytics Market starting with a basic overview that includes market definitions and views. It includes a categorized distinction between primary and secondary factors that influence this global industry. The overview also includes regional segmentation of this industry.

Text Analytics Key Players : SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Opentext Corporation, Clarabridge, Inc., Bitext Innovations S.L., Lexalytics, Inc., Megaputer Intelligence, Inc., Luminoso Technologies, Inc., and Knime.Com

Text Analytics Market Taxonomy:

Global Text Analytics Market, By Deployment Model:

Cloud



On-Premises

Global Text Analytics Market, By Application:

Competitive Intelligence



Customer Relationship management



Predictive Analytics



Fraud detection



Brand Reputation

Global Text Analytics Market, By Organisation Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises



Large Enterprises

Global Text Analytics Market, By End Users:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance



Retail and Ecommerce



Government and Defense



Healthcare and Life Sciences



Manufacturing



Telecommunications and Information Technology



Others

