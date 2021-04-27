[PDF] Text Analytics Market : New Ways You Can Get More Profit While Spending Less
Text Analytics Market Report available at Coherent Market Insights gives an overview of the Text Analytics Market which covers product scope, market revenue, opportunities, growth rate, sales volumes and figures. The report also explores the worldwide players of the market and is segmented by region, type and application with forecast to 2026.
This report details the Text Analytics Market starting with a basic overview that includes market definitions and views. It includes a categorized distinction between primary and secondary factors that influence this global industry. The overview also includes regional segmentation of this industry.
Text Analytics Key Players : SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Opentext Corporation, Clarabridge, Inc., Bitext Innovations S.L., Lexalytics, Inc., Megaputer Intelligence, Inc., Luminoso Technologies, Inc., and Knime.Com
Text Analytics Market
The global Text Analytics market is estimated to account for US$ 13,060.4 million by 2025
-
- 173 Pages
Text Analytics Market Taxonomy:
Global Text Analytics Market, By Deployment Model:
- Cloud
- On-Premises
Global Text Analytics Market, By Application:
- Competitive Intelligence
- Customer Relationship management
- Predictive Analytics
- Fraud detection
- Brand Reputation
Global Text Analytics Market, By Organisation Size:
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Global Text Analytics Market, By End Users:
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Retail and Ecommerce
- Government and Defense
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Telecommunications and Information Technology
- Others
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
Conclusively, this report will provide you a clear view of each fact of the market without a need to refer to any other research report or a data source. Our report will provide you with all the facts about the past, present, and future of the concerned Market.