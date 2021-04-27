Organic and Natural Pet Food Market 2021-2026; Industry Share, Trends, Growth and Future Scope

According to IMARC Group’s recent report, titled “Organic and Natural Pet Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global organic and natural pet food market reached a value of US$ 22.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Natural pet food includes a wide variety of organic ingredients that are free from chemical preservatives, antibiotics, GMOs, synthetic coloring, etc. These natural ingredients in the pet food help in boosting immunity, minimizing skin ailments and allergies, preventing digestive disorders, improving life expectancy, and enhancing metabolism in pets. Based on the texture, organic pet food is widely available in the form of treats, snacks, liquid supplements, kibble, pellets, etc., that are mainly packaged in pouches, bags, cans, and trays of varying sizes and shapes.

The prevalent trend of pet humanization, coupled with the rising concerns of pet owners towards the negative health impact of synthetic food on their pets, are driving the demand for organic and natural pet food. The elevating consumer living standards supported by their increasing disposable income levels have led to the adoption of premium pet care products. Furthermore, the wide availability of organic pet food across several distribution channels and the emergence of e-commerce platforms are also propelling the market growth. The rising consumer inclination towards natural pet food with customized diets and pet meal plans accompanied by door-step delivery options is further catalyzing the online sales of organic pet food. Additionally, the emergence of innovative product variants with flavor enhancers, high nutritional content, and prolonged shelf life, will continue to drive the global organic and natural pet food market.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being PetGuard Holdings LLC, Newman’s Own LLC, Nestle, Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Company, Inc., Lily’s Kitchen, Avian Organics, Castor & Pollux Natural Petworks, Yarrah etc.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global organic and natural pet food market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on ingredient, pet type, product type, distribution channel, packaging type and region.

Breakup by Ingredient:

Natural

Organic

Breakup by Pet Type:

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Dry Pet Food

Wet and Canned Pet Food

Snacks and Treats

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Bags

Cans

Pouches

Boxes

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Market Trends

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

