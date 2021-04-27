Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Value to Increase by US$ 71,300.28 million in the Forecast Period 2020-2027 At A Rate (CAGR) Of 4.9% with Top Companies Like – Sanofi; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Bausch Health; AstraZeneca; Bayer AG

The gastrointestinal drugs market was valued at US$ 49,043.38 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 71,300.28 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020to 2027.

Gastrointestinal (GI) disorders are medical conditions related to the digestive system that affect the colon, small and large intestine, and rectum. The disorders include constipation, irritable bowel, ulcerative colitis, and peptic ulcer diseases. Based on drug class, the market is segmented into acid neutralizers, antidiarrheal and laxatives, anti-inflammatory drugs, antiemetic and antinauseants, biologics, and others.

Key Market Competitors: Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Sanofi; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.; Bausch Health; AstraZeneca; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Bayer AG; Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd; and LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

The report segments the global gastrointestinal drugs market as follows:

By Drug Class

Acid Neutralizers

Antidiarrheal and Laxatives

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Antiemetic and Antinauseants

Biologics

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By Application

Inflammatory Ulcerative Colitis

Crohn’s Disease

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Gastroenteritis

Celiac Disease

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

To comprehend Global Gastrointestinal Drugs market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Gastrointestinal Drugs market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of Gastrointestinal Drugs market outlook in the developed and emerging markets The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds the highest CAGR in the forecast period Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

