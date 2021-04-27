COVID-19 Impact on Electronic Shelf Label Market: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2027

The report gives a complete investigation of the Electronic Shelf Label industry and key market improvements. The exploration record comprises of past and figure showcase data, prerequisite, territories of use, value strategies, and friend’s portions of the main organizations by topographical district. The Electronic Shelf Label report separates the market size, by volume and worth, depending upon the kind of utilization and area.

Electronic Shelf Label Market Size And Forecast

Electronic Shelf Label Market was valued at USD 0.70 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.15 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Overview

With the advent of technology and the adoption of automation in the retail industry has turned out to be increasingly beneficial for retailers. The growth of this industry is due to the reduction of manual operations to increase operational efficiency. This benefit has led to the widespread adoption of electronic shelf label solutions across the retail industry. Furthermore, trending retail automation is also driving the adoption of electronic shelf labels across all types of retail stores such as hypermarkets, specialty stores, and supermarkets which in turn is catapulting the growth of the market. Moreover, dynamic pricing can be achieved by putting digital price tags in retail stores. Additionally, it can also help in reducing manual operations to increase operations efficiency and workplace productivity. These are the reasons which are driving the adoption of ESLs which is driving the growth of the market.

Global Electronic Shelf Label Market: Segmentation Analysis

The Global Electronic Shelf Label Market is Segmented Based on Product Type, Store Type, And Geography.

Key Players In Electronic Shelf Label Market

The Global Electronic Shelf Label Market study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are

Ses-Imagotag

Altierre

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

E Ink Holdings

Displaydata

M2communication

Diebold Nixdorf

Opticon Sensors Europe

The report collects relevant data in a method that allows readers to understand individual elements and their interactions in the current market scenario. It focuses on the necessary modifications for new and existing businesses to evolve and adapt to future trends in this market. In addition, it helps the reader to identify salient features of the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Research Report 2021 and provides sufficient statistical data to understand its operation. It also examines possible deficiencies along with the problems encountered by new and predominant companies.

To conclude, this Electronic Shelf Label Market report covers all the necessary financial, economic and social factors relevant to the industry enhancing the reader with the information required to make an informed decision.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Key Features of the Report:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2027)

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market.

There are 10 Chapters to deeply display the Electronic Shelf Label Market.

Chapter 1 to analyze the top manufacturers of Electronic Shelf Label, with sales, revenue and price of Electronic Shelf Label in 2020-2027.

Chapter 2, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020-2027.

Chapter 3, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Electronic Shelf Label, for each region, from 2020-2027.

Chapter 4, 5, 6 and 7 to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 8 and 9, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2020-2027.

Chapter 10 Electronic Shelf Label Market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020-2027.

