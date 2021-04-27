Cellulose Fibers Market Size 2021-26: Global Share, Trends and Forecast Analysis

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cellulose Fibers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global cellulose fibers market size reached US$ 29.3 Billion in 2019. Also known as manufactured fibers, cellulose fibers are made using the cellulose of wood pulp. They can also be produced using esters of leaves, wood and barks of different plants and other plant-based materials. Other natural fibers are obtained from jute, flax, cotton, hemp and ramie, whereas artificial fibers generally include lyocell, viscose and modal. Cellulose fibers are versatile and some of them have unique properties, such as moisture absorbency and hydrophobicity. They are incredibly light-weight and exhibit high strength, owing to which they are utilized in the production of fabrics, home textiles, biocomposites, polymer composites and chemical filters.

Global Cellulose Fibers Market Trends:

The market is currently experiencing strong growth on account of the escalating demand for versatile, biodegradable, cost-effective and environment-friendly fiber. Apart from this, there is an increase in the utilization of cellulose fiber in the production of industrial textiles, such as curtains and upholstery. Furthermore, advancements such as the utilization of cellulose nanofibrils (CNFs) and cellulose nanocrystals (CNCs) for improving biocompatibility, biodegradability and mechanical properties of cellulose fibers is strengthening the market growth. Another factor that is anticipated to fuel the market growth is the implementation of favorable government policies, which are aimed to promote the use of plant-based raw materials. Owing to these factors, the market value is projected to reach US$ 49.2 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Breakup by Fiber Type:

Natural Cellulose Fibers Cotton Fibers Jute Fibers Wood Fibers Others

Man-made Cellulose Fibers Viscose Fibers Lyocell Fibers Modal Fibers Others



Market Breakup by Application:

Apparels

Home Textiles

Industrial

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

CFF GmbH & Co. KG

China Bambro Textile (Group) Co. Ltd.

Daicel Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Fulida Group Holdings Co. Ltd.

Grasim Industries Ltd.

Kelheim Fibres GmbH

Lenzing AG

Sateri Holdings Ltd.

Shandong Helon Textiles Sci. & Tech. Co. Ltd

Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Fulida Holding Co., Ltd.

