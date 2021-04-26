Whey Protein Market Latest Advancements and Global Outlook 2021-2026

Whey Protein Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020- 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Whey Protein including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Whey Protein investments from 2019 till 2024.

Global whey protein market is forecasted to reach USD 7,573.06 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.13% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The Whey Protein market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Agropur MSI, LLC, Arla Foods, Carbery Group Ltd., FrieslandCampina, Glanbia Nutritionals (NA), Inc., Fonterra Group, Hilmar Cheese Company, Lactatis Ingredients among others

Scope of the Report

Whey protein is majorly available in these forms: whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate and hydrolyzed whey protein. It can be utilized in the form of sports and performance nutrition, infant formula and functional foods.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Performance Nutrition and Beverages

Growing demand from the sports industry has led to significant growth of whey protein-based product market. At the same time, food-processing industries are using whey protein for the manufacturing of health drinks. In Asian countries, the growing middle-class population and economic growth have led to an increase in the consumption rate of health drinks. Awareness among the mass to be fit and remain in shape, along with enhancing the body immunity, has lead to significant growth in demand for whey protein in urban areas. This increase in the number of muscle and fitness enthusiasts has prompted a growing consumer demand for protein sports beverages, specialized nutritional drinks, nutritional snack bars, and other products, which are designed to optimize athletic performance.

Europe Held a Prominent Market Share

The United States is a highly matured market for whey protein, with over 1,000 whey-containing products entering the market every year. In the North American region, McDonald’s has introduced Small Real Fruit Protein Smoothie blended fresh-to-order and made with ice, yogurt, real fruit pure, and whey protein. The increasing demand for performance nutrition in the European region is one of those key factors driving the market for whey protein. The demand for whey protein in France is expected to increase due to the growth in infant formulae, coupled with the increasing demand from other nutrition sectors. Asia-pacific remains to be the fastest growing region in the global whey protein market where China held a maximum market share in 2018.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Whey Protein Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

