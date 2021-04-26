Textile Coatings Market 2021| Comprehensive Research and Growth Rate by Regions to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The textile coating is a process of coating resins over a textile substrate. There are various methods used for textile coatings, such as direct coating and foam coating. Direct coating Is based on the application of one or various layers of PVC, polyurethane, acrylic resins, etc. over the textile substrate, using a knife, scraper, and cylinder. The foam coating method includes submerging the textile material in a bath that contains foam compound using a solution and afterward draining off the excess liquid.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The textile coatings market is growing at a significant pace owing to factors such as increasing quality and performance standards in various end-use industries such as increasing performance requirements, fire safety regulations, and rising quality standards in the textile industry. Additionally, the introduction of new innovative technologies or products is expected to propel the textile coatings market. However, few textile coating materials like isocyanides and PVC are considered as harmful and poisonous for human health and the environment. This factor is projected to hamper the demand for textile coating market over the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Textile Coatings Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the textile coatings market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-use industry and geography. The global textile coatings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading textile coatings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global textile coatings market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry. On the basis of type, the textile coatings market is segmented into thermoplastics, thermosets, and others. Thermoplastics market is further bifurcated into polyvinyl chloride, polyurethane, acrylics, and others. The thermosets segment is divided into styrene-butadiene rubber, natural rubber, and others. On the basis of end-use industry the market is bifurcated into transportation, building & construction, protective clothing, industrial, medical, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global textile coatings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The textile coatings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the textile coatings market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the textile coatings market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the textile coatings market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from textile coatings market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Textile coatings in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Textile coatings market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the textile coatings market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

