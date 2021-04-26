Stationary Cycle Market Revenue to Witness Steady Growth Through 2016 – 2026

Global stationary cycle market consists of devices having pedals and handle bars like a bicycle, but it is a stationary equipment generally with an ergometer attached, to measure the amount of work done during exercising. Global stationary cycle market is used as a form of indoor cardiovascular exercise, to overcome obesity and various other forms of medical problems. It is a low impact workout which is safer especially for medically unfit people. Global stationary cycle market is expected to grow with a compound annual growth rate of single digit during the forecast period. The growing health awareness and fitness concerns are the major factors behind the growth of global stationary cycle market.

Stationary Cycle Market: Drivers & Restraints

The growth of global stationary cycle market is attributed with rising obesity, increase in the number of patients having cardiovascular and diabetic problems, increased disposable income allowing them to bear the healthcare expenses, growth in the number of urban population and government sanctioning the initiatives to increase health awareness. The increasing number of health clubs, various conferences and activities being held to increase fitness consciousness, as well as technological advancements made to increase the functioning of stationary cycle is further driving the global stationary cycle market.

Stationary Cycle Market: Segmentation

On the basis of types, global stationary cycle market can be segmented into:

Recumbent stationary cycles

Upright stationary cycles

On the basis of pricing, global stationary cycle market can be segmented into:

Premium stationary cycles

Economic stationary cycles

On the basis of end-users, global stationary cycle market can be segmented into:

Health clubs/fitness centre

Personal fitness centre

Vertical market such as hotels, corporates, educational institutions, hospitals, etc.

On the basis of distribution channels, global stationary cycle market can be segmented into:

Specialty stores

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Monobrands

Online stores

Others

Stationary Cycle Market: Region-wise Outlook

Asia-Pacific region has a high potential for global stationary cycle market due to growing urbanisation, increase in disposable income, growing awareness of health and fitness conscious people. The rising concerns for increasing obesity, cardiovascular and diabetic problems in North America, is driving the growth of global stationary cycle market. North America followed by Europe has the largest market share for global stationary cycle market. Japan and Middle-East & Africa are also anticipated to witness robust growth of global stationary cycle market during the forecast period, with the changing trends in the lifestyle of the consumers.

Stationary Cycle Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global stationary cycle market include Nautilus, Inc., Lifecore fitness, Inc., Johnson health tech. Co., Ltd., Core health and fitness, llc., Technogym, Cybex International, Inc., Precor Incorporated, Brunswick Corporation, Loctek Inc., and omni sports trend+technology.

