Sex hormones are a type of Steroids, also called anabolic steroids, acts as a hormone. It helps maintain salt and water balance, reproduction, metabolism, immune functions, sexual characteristics development, and the ability to withstand illness and injury. The sex hormones include testosterone (male) and estrogen (female).

The sex hormones market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate due to increasing gynecological problems, increased risk of cardiovascular disease, erectile dysfunction, rising geriatric population, and other health problems. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of infertility, increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders, and unhealthy diets such as obesity, diabetes, and stress are expected to propel market growth.

The sex hormones market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into progesterone, testosterone, drospirenone, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as topical, inhalation, injection, and oral.

Key companies Included in Sex Hormones Market:-

Pfizer

Novartis

Merck

Bayer AG

GSK

Sanofi

AstraZeneca

Cipla

Zizhu Pharm

Scope of Sex Hormones Market:

Sex Hormones Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

