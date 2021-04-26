Research details developments in the Portable Optical Time Domain Reflectometer Market future scenario by 2021

An Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) is an electronic-optical instrument used to characterize optical fiber. An OTDR extracts from the same end of the fiber and makes multiple measurements which are used to detect faults, defects and also measure the amount of signal loss at any point in the single optical fiber or complete network. A proper interpretation of an OTDR trace requires technical training and experience. Optical Time Domain Reflectometers are generally used by service providers, network constructors and operators to characterize each component of the link and to find fault with the network. There are two types of reflections which were used by OTDR, namely “Rayleigh backscattering” and “Fresnel reflection”. Rayleigh backscattering reflections helps in calculating the level of attenuation in the fiber as a function of distance. On the other hand, Fresnel reflection is used to detect physical events along the fiber link.

Based on the design, OTDR can be bifurcated into three types: full-feature OTDR, hand-held OTDR and fiber break locator. Full-feature OTDRs are traditional OTDR and usually larger, heavier and less portable in comparison to hand-held OTDR. Full-feature OTDR can perform many fiber measurement tasks including larger color displays. It is widely used in laboratories and in the field of complex fiber measurements. Hand-held OTDRs are designed to troubleshoot fiber networks in a field environment. Hand-held OTDRs are light in weight, easy to use, less expensive in comparison to full-feature OTDR. It is generally used to measure fiber links and locate fiber breaks, end-to-end loss, high reflectance and optical return loss. Fiber break locators are designed to determine the location of point of high reflectance and fiber break. Fiber break locators are lighter and smaller and inexpensive. Based on the end-user, the global optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) market is classified into five types: cable TV, telecommunication, private enterprise network, military and aerospace and others.

In terms of geographic, North America and Europe dominates the global optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) market. The U.S. represents the largest market for optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) followed by Canada in North America. In Europe, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.K. holds major share of optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) market.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) market. Japan, China and India are expected to be the fastest growing optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) markets in Asia-Pacific.

The global optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) market is experiencing a good growth, which is expected to continue in the coming years. Some of the major drivers contributing the overall market growth of global optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) are increased deployment of fiber optic links in cable TV networks and recent legislative and regulatory initiatives. High implementation cost is expected to pose severe challenge to the growth of optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) market are JDSU, Anritsu Electric, Corning, Yokogawa Electric, Fluke, EXFO, Agilent Technologies and Tektronix.

