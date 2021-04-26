Potassium Benzoate Market Key Insights And Growth Scenario Coverage of Top Key Players 2018-2028

Potassium Benzoate Market: An Overview

Potassium benzoate (C 6 H 5 COOK) is a chemical food preservative that is widely used in a variety of industries, such as the food industry, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics industry, and agriculture & allied industries, among others. Potassium benzoate is used to inhibit the growth of organisms such as yeast, mold, and bacteria in food products such as fruit juices, pickles, and carbonated drinks. The market for potassium benzoate is expected to grow with the increase in the demand for food preservatives, during the forecast period. There are several factors which give potassium benzoate an edge over key rivals such as sodium benzoate. One of these factors is the growing demand for low sodium content in food. To preserve food items such as low-sugar jams, jellies, marmalades, and fruit beer, potassium benzoate is preferred over sodium benzoate. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global potassium benzoate market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Potassium Benzoate Market: Dynamics

The global potassium benzoate market is expected to grow on the backdrop of growth in the consumption of products such as soft drinks, which also are the most prominent end uses for potassium benzoate. Potassium benzoate also has medical benefits for the human body; once digested, potassium benzoate disintegrates into two parts, one being electrolyte potassium. This is useful for some key biological processes, including cardiac muscle contractions, which are necessary for the cardiovascular and digestive systems. Potassium benzoate is also expected to witness continued demand due to the benefits of potassium as an essential mineral. Electrolyte potassium aids the electrical signals and pulses in traveling through the body. Potassium benzoate has been described as ‘generally recognized as safe’, and has been approved for use as a food preservative and flavouring agent. One of the key factors that could hamper the growth of the global potassium benzoate market is the presence of strict laws regarding the content of benzene in food. There have been past incidents where the Centre for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition conducted a sampling of soft drinks, which found that the amount of benzene compound in the beverages was more than the acceptable range. Benzene is formed when potassium benzoate combines with vitamin C, and is a carcinogen. However, with new laws and regulations in place, there are lesser possibilities for such errors in the future. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has mandated that the beverages should contain less than 5 parts per billion ppb of benzene, a limit that has also been defined by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Potassium Benzoate Regional Market Outlook

The Asia Pacifc region is expected to lead the global potassium benzoate market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high food and beverage consumption in the region. A steady growth in population of the region is also expected to ensure that the Asia Pacific region retains its leading position. North America and Europe are expected to trail the Asia Pacific region in the global potassium benzoate market, and are also forecast to register sluggish growth during the same period. The Asia Pacific region holds lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global potassium benzoate market. The Latin American potassium benzoate market is expected to witness more growth than its Middle Eastern counterpart.

Global Potassium Benzoate Market: Segmentation

Globally, the potassium benzoate market has been segmented as:

On the basis of application, the global potassium benzoate market is segmented as:

Potassium benzoate as a Flavouring Agent

Potassium Benzoate for Food Preservation

On the basis of end use, the global potassium benzoate market is segmented as:

Food & Beverages Pickles Jams, Marmalades, & Jellies Soft Drinks Juices Syrups

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Agriculture & Allied Industries

Other Industries

Global Potassium Benzoate Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global potassium benzoate market are:

Merck KGaA

Eastman Chemical Company

FBC Industries, Inc.

Emerald Performance Materials

Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc.

Muby Chemicals

Jiahe Biotech

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, application, and end use.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

