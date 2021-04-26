Pet Grooming Gloves Market Key Players Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast up to 2028

Global Pet Grooming Gloves Market: Overview

Increasing urbanization and use of non-human support due to the breakdown in social support system has resulted in domesticating animals. More people have pets in households due to rising nuclear families and an increase in the number of people living separately. The reasons attributed to the increasing popularity of pet grooming gloves is the growth in number of pets in the recent years. Various films, TV shows along with animated movies and cartoons have inspired youth to adopt animals around the globe which can be seen in the significant boost to the pet grooming gloves market. Social media is also impacting the growth of adoption of pets by spreading rescue tales that aim at finding forever homes for homeless animals. This increase in pet adoption has significantly affected the growth of pet grooming gloves market. Brushing a pet, such as a dog, a cat or a horse is not a choice, it is more or less a necessity. According to a survey, an average pet industry expenditure per annum was calculated to be more than US$ 60 Bn in 2016, which is estimated to increase further in the upcoming years. The major expenses consisted of surgical vet, routine vet, food, food treats, kennel boarding and toys, along with grooming products such as pet grooming gloves.

Global Pet Grooming Gloves Market: Market Dynamics

Pet grooming gloves have gained demand in the market as customers are realizing the benefits of pet grooming. Incidents that include animals getting severely injured or killed at grooming salons are alarmingly common, and groomer carelessness causes deaths of pets or injuries. Pet grooming gloves are economical, guardian as well as pet-friendly, and do not require any strict maintenance for proper functioning and accurate results, leading to an increased consumer base. Many of the customers purchase pet grooming gloves merely for calming their pets. Products such as pet grooming gloves find their way in both developed and developing regions, hence, boosting the pet grooming gloves market growth. However, product unavailability in several regions is a factor hindering the market growth. Such factors are of crucial concern and a challenge for pet grooming gloves market.

Along with pet grooming gloves, pet brushes are also common among consumers, rendering significant competition to the pet grooming gloves market as a substitute product. Some pet owners prefer pet brushes for grooming their pets, while others find it easier to groom their pets with pet grooming gloves.

Global Pet Grooming Gloves Market: Segmentation

The pet grooming gloves market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, sales channel and region.

The market is divided into seven regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS and Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The pet grooming gloves market, on the basis of product types can be segmented into two categories with integrated massager and without massager. Between them, the without massager segment accounts for the larger share in the pet grooming gloves market as it is economic and easily available.

On the basis of material type, pet grooming gloves can be classified into silicon, rubber, stainless steel and other materials (plastic, fabric, etc.). The demand for pet grooming gloves made of silicon dominates the pet grooming gloves market because of its durability and striking results.

Based on sales channels, the pet grooming gloves market can be segmented into, modern trade, departmental stores, convenience stores and online retailers. Among these, the modern trade segment is anticipated to dominate global Pet Grooming Gloves market throughout the forecast period.

Global Pet Grooming Gloves Market: Regional Overview

The regional demand for pet grooming gloves varies across the globe. However, North America has adopted pet grooming gloves and other pet grooming equipment and gadgets, owing to which the region is expected to register considerable growth in the coming years. The animal care laws and regulations in the region to further increase the sales, subsequently boosting pet grooming gloves market growth. Significant growth of pet grooming market in APEJ region can also be observed due to urbanization and changing lifestyle of the population in the region.

Global Pet Grooming Gloves market Key Players

Some of the key players of the pet grooming gloves market are listed as below:

Glifecano Deshedding Gloves

True Touch

Pet Thunder

Wahl Clipper

Doskocil Manufacturing Company, Inc. (Petmate)

DakPets

Four Paws Inc.

Peanut’s

Other Prominent Players

