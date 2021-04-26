[PDF] Smart Irrigation Market: Few Facts Everyone Should Know

Global Smart Irrigation market 2020–2027: Industry Analysis, Growth Analysis, Price Analysis, And Trends

The comprehensive research report on the Smart Irrigation market influences iterative and comprehensive research methodology to offer insights of the existing market scenario over the forecast timeframe. The report also delivers in-depth details about the growth and development trends that will have a major impact on the behavior of the Smart Irrigation market in the approaching years.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Hydropoint Data System, Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter Industries , Galcon, Weathermatic, Rachio, the Toro Company, Calsense, Netafim, Baseline Inc., Aqua Spy, Libelium, and Aquacell Systems.

Smart Irrigation Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of Product Type, the global smart irrigation market is segmented into:

Weather-Based (ET) Irrigation System

Soil Moisture-Based Irrigation System

On the basis of controller, the global smart irrigation market is segmented into:

Sensor-Based Controllers

Weather-Based Controllers

On the basis of components, the global smart irrigation market is segmented into:

Hardware Components

Software Components

Smart Detection System/Network Element

Water/Flow Meter

Sensor

Fertigation Sensor

Flow Sensor

Rain/Freeze Sensor

Soil Moisture Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Wind Sensor

On the basis of applications, the global smart irrigation market is segmented into:

Agriculture

Open Field

Greenhouse

Non-Agriculture

Residential

Golf-Courses

Turf and Landscape

Others

Major questions answered in the report:

Which are the factors propelling the Smart Irrigation market?

What would be the growth rate of the Smart Irrigation market in forecast period?

What is the price analysis of the key players of the Smart Irrigation market?

What are the market opportunities & challenges faced by the key players?

