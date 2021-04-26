[PDF] Agriculture Robots Market: Best Ways To Grow

Global Agriculture Robots market 2020–2027: Industry Analysis, Growth Analysis, Price Analysis, And Trends

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Deere & Company,Trimble, Inc.,Agco Corporation,Agjunction, Inc.,Boumatics Robotics B.V.,Lely holding S.a.r.l.,Ag Leader Technology,AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.,Agribotix LLC.,Naio Technologies

Agriculture Robots Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of offering, the global agriculture robots market is segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Services

On the basis of type, the global agriculture robots market is segmented into:

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)/Drones

Milking Robot

Driverless Tractors

Automated Harvesting Systems

Other Robots

On the basis of application, the global agriculture robots market is segmented into:

Harvest Management

Field Farming

Dairy Farm Management

Soil Management

Irrigation Management

Weather Tracking & Monitoring

Pruning

Others (Fruit picking, Inventory Management)

Major questions answered in the report:

Which are the factors propelling the Agriculture Robots market?

What would be the growth rate of the Agriculture Robots market in forecast period?

What is the price analysis of the key players of the Agriculture Robots market?

What are the market opportunities & challenges faced by the key players?

