OLED Lighting Panels Market Growth Latest Advancements, and Global Outlook 2021 to 2027

The global OLED Lighting Panels market size was valued at USD 38.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 72.8 billion by 2026. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global OLED Lighting Panels Market: LG Display, OLEDWorks, Sumitomo Chem, First-O-Lite, Konica, Kaneka, Lumiotec, NEC Lighting

Recent Developments:

In June 2020, LG announced the launch of a new vivid, transparent OLED display for digital signage solutions. The new display offers cutting-edge touch screen technology and uses projected capacitive (p-cap) film technology to deliver a highly responsive, accurate touch experience. The new OLED display is built from anti-reflective, tempered, shatter-resistant front glass to make it suitable for commercial use.

In August 2019, AU Optronics launched a 17.3-inch OLED display with UHD 4K image quality and 120 Hz refresh rate, 5.6-inch AMOLED display, 12.1-inch full-color TFT driven Micro LED vehicle display, and optical in-cell fingerprint LTPS LCD.

In November 2020, OLEDWorks partnered with Lumenique LLC. This partnership marks Lumenique, a manufacturer of lighted artwork, an early adopter of OLED lighting technology. The firm will integrate the latest OLED lighting panels into artistic portable lighting.

This report segments on the basis of Types:

Flexible Panel

Rigid Panel

Split On the basis of Applications:

Traditional Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Other

Regional Analysis:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global OLED Lighting Panels Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global OLED Lighting Panels Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

