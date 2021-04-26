MWIR Cameras Market Trends and Research Insights by 2027

MWIR Cameras: Introduction

Medium wavelength infrared (MWIR) cameras are used as detection systems for gas leakage. Some of these gases are completely invisible to the naked eye.

MWIR collects light within the spectral band of 3.0–5.0 μm. The MWIR band is the spectrum where thermal contrast is high, due to which the variation in radiation with temperature is less as compared to the LWIR band. Hence, MWIR images provide better contrast than LWIR images.

Based on type, MWIR cameras are classified into handheld cameras and mountable/drone cameras. These cameras are lightweight and are useful for monitoring of hazardous gases.

Additionally, MWIR thermal cameras are capable of achieving the longest range detection for thermal infrared surveillance cameras

MWIR cameras provide accurate temperature measurement, sharp imagery, and streamlined analysis features, which are required for military, industrial, and manufacturing R&D applications

Rise in Demand for MWIR Cameras for Use in Military Operations

MWIR cameras are largely used in military applications, such as security & surveillance, which is considered a major factor driving the market

MWIR cameras are employed in surveillance systems to keep a track of the surroundings, owing to their capability to detect illegal activities even in degraded weather conditions

Since MWIR cameras are used in various critical military operations, the demand for technologically advanced, high-definition resolution cameras is increasing. As a result of this, several manufacturers of MWIR cameras are focusing on developing high-definition resolution cameras at low prices.

For instance, in March 2020, FLIR Systems, Inc. launched a new high-definition mid-range surveillance system for use in military applications, which captures HD imagery with AI (artificial intelligence) image processing for quick decision making, thereby enabling operators to distinguish between true threats and false alarms

As a result of these advantages, the demand for MWIR cameras for use in military applications is increasing, which is expected to drive the global MWIR cameras market during the forecast period

North America to Lead Global MWIR Cameras Market

In terms of region, the global MWIR cameras market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is anticipated to dominate the global MWIR cameras market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of MWIR cameras operate in the region

The MWIR cameras market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Global MWIR Cameras Market

The global MWIR cameras market was highly fragmented in 2018. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the risen demand for MWIR cameras. Moreover, manufacturers are entering into partnerships for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global MWIR cameras market are:

EPIX, Inc.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Hyspex

InfraTec GmbH

IRCameras LLC.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

M3 MEASUREMENT SOLUTIONS INC.

New Infrared Technologies

Sierra-Olympic Systems, Inc.

SPI Corp

Xenics

