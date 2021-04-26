Instrument segment is expected to drive the market for Microbial Identification Panel over the forecast period of 2020-2027 | .Becton, Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux, Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

Microbial Identification Panel Market

The global microbial identification panel market accounted to US$ 2,288.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,873.1 Mn by 2027.

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the Microbial Identification Panel Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and shares in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies.

The market for microbial identification panel is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rising use of micro-organism for industrial applications, growing incidences of infectious diseases, and increasing government support for microbial identification. However, the market is estimated to experience slower growth due to the high cost for microbial identification products.

Key companies Included in Microbial Identification Panel Market:- Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux, Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Avantor (VWR International LLC), and Eurofins Scientific among the others.

The report segments the global microbial identification panel market as follows:

Global Microbial Identification Panel Market – By Product & Service

Instruments Automated Microbial Identification Systems Mass Spectrometers PCR Other Instruments

Consumables Plates and Media Reagents and Kits Other Consumables

Software and Services

Global Microbial Identification Panel Market – By Method

Phenotypic

Genotypic Sanger Sequencing Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) 16S/18S/ Internal Transcribed Spacer (ITS) rRNA Sequencing Metagenomics Sequencing Antimicrobial Resistance Testing Other Sequencing

MALDI-TOF

Global Microbial Identification Panel Market – By End User

Hospitals & Diagnostics Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

Other End User

Scope of Microbial Identification Panel Market:

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Microbial Identification Panel Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Microbial Identification Panel Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Microbial Identification Panel Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

