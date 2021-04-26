Household Robots Market Analysis and Review 2018-2028 | Trends Market Research

According to TMR Research, the Global Household Robots Market is accounted for $2.19 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $11.69 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period. Growing demand for autonomous robots and high technological advancements in household robots are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, legal safety and data privacy regulations are restraining the market growth. Moreover, focusing on the improvement of endurance capability in robots is providing ample growth opportunities.

A household robot is a type of service robot, an autonomous robot that is primarily used for household chores but may also be used for education, entertainment or therapy. While most household robots are simplistic, some are connected to WiFi home networks or smart environments and are autonomous to a high degree and these robots can also be used in indoor and outdoor applications.

Based on the offering, products segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as products are becoming more reliable and require less frequent maintenance due to factors such as better design or reparability over time. By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing consumer preferences in this region and increased investment in these robots, particularly in countries such as South Korea, Japan, and China is driving the market growth.

Some of the key players profiled in the Household Robots market include TEMI, Samsung, Robomow, Neato Robotics, Monoprice, Miele, Maytronics , LG, Lego Group, Irobot, Ilife Innovations, Husqvarna Group, Hayward Industries, Ecovacs Robotics, Dyson, Deere & Company, BSH Hausgeräte, Bobsweep, Blue Frog Robotics and Alfred Kärcher.



Offerings Covered:

• Services

• Products

Types Covered:

• Entertainment and Leisure

• Domestic

Applications Covered:

• Window Cleaner

• Vacuuming

• Robot Toys and Hobby Systems

• Pool Cleaning

• Lawn Mowing

• Floor Cleaning Robots

• Elderly Assistance and Handicap Systems

• Companionship

• Others Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

