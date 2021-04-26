Hose Pump Market – Competitive Dynamics and Global Industry Outlook 2026

Pumps are mechanical devices used to transfer fluids and liquids by using a direct lift, gravity mechanics, or displacement. Peristaltic hose pumps are simple and easy to use since there are no check valves to become clogged. Their operation is easier against higher back-pressure and thicker solutions but have some limitations involving their hose. By incessant squeezing, the hose is steadily weakened until it deteriorates. The most serious downside of peristaltic pumps involves the possibility that the hose may rupture. If undetected, caustic or dangerous liquids may leak and damage equipment or the pump casing.

One of the major drivers of the global hose pump market is the rising number of water and wastewater industries. Increasing number of water and wastewater treatment plants are replacing their existing pumps with peristaltic pumps in order to save the cost of maintenance and for operational efficiency. The shortage of freshwater resources because of land and water pollution is boosting the demand for the pumps, leading to the growth of the global hose pump market over the forecast period. Water and wastewater industry is expected to attain revenue of US$ 200 million by the end of 2022.

In addition, the growing pharmaceuticals industry is boosting the demand for peristaltic hose pumps. Peristaltic hose pumps are used by pharmacy industries to manufacture medicinal & biological products, botanical drugs & herbs, and to manufacture pharmaceutical products used for internal and external consumption. The pharmaceuticals market is growing continuously. According to a hose pump market report presented by IMS Institute, expenses for drugs will amount to 1.5 trillion US $ globally by the end of 2021.

This Peristaltic hose pump has been used by food and beverages industries to manufacture soups, chocolates, cream, syrup and yogurt. It helps in providing contamination-free pumping.

Need for frequent replacement of tubes is a major hindrance for the market. Though the replacements are inexpensive, frequent replacement will cause stoppage of the process and may result in contamination of the fluids. The major challenge for the hose pump market is low barrier of entry which makes the industry more diversified and competitive. Entry barriers are few as the cost of investment is low.

The global hose pump market can be segmented based on end-user and geography. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into wastewater management industry, petrol, chemical processing, and food & beverages industry. Wastewater management industry and food & beverages industry holds major share because of rapid growth of population and industrialization, resulting in increasing pollutants.

In terms of geography, the global hose pump market can be segmented into five regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The hose pump market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to rapid growth of end-user industries such as chemical processing, pharmaceutical, and food processing. Among all the countries in Asia Pacific, China is expected to have higher growth because of growing number of industries. The hose pump market in North America and Europe is likely to grow by 2022 because of increasing number of coal and mining industries.

The major industrial players in the hose pump market are Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology, Group Verder Group, ProMinent, Dosiertechnik. The major strategy adopted by players is merger, acquisition, and expansion. For instance, the Verder liquid division expanded with the acquisition of JEC in 2015. Verder group is a Dutch family owned business specialized in the distribution and manufacturing of laboratory equipment which acquired the South Korean pump manufacture JEC. This acquisition strengthened Verder’s position in the pharmaceutical and food & beverages industry by offering a portfolio of high end products.

