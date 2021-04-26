Global Medical Cannabis Market Analysis By Future Demand, Top Players, Industry Share Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2028||Tilray, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana, Inc., Extractas, Peace Naturals Project Inc., BOL Pharma, PharmaHemp, Kiehl’s (A Subsidiary of L’ORÉAL)
The medical cannabis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 25.16% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 is expected to reach USD 67,354.01 million by 2028.
The major players operating in the global medical cannabis market report are Tilray, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana, Inc., Extractas, Peace Naturals Project Inc., BOL Pharma, PharmaHemp, Kiehl’s (A Subsidiary of L’ORÉAL), Vermont Hemp Health, Discover Health LLC, ENDOCA, Pacific roots, CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION, Aurora Cannabis, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Harmony, Pure Ratios, MARY’s nutritionals, Bioactive Solutions, Inc., Upstate Elevator Supply Co., FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, EcoGen Biosciences, Althea Company Pty Ltd (A Subsidiary of Althea Group Holdings Limited), Apothecanna, Zenabis Global Ltd, Cresco Labs, IDT Australia, MEDIFARM, Greenwich Biosciences, Inc., MediPharm Labs Inc., THC Global Group Limited, Seed Cellar, CANNABIS SEEDS USA, Seeds For Me, HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY, Crop King Seeds, BARNEY’S FARM, and Aphria Inc. among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of medical cannabis market.
For instance,
- In February 2021, MediPharm Labs Inc. received the Cannabis Drug License. This was considered a milestone as MediPharm Labs will now be able to carry out manufacturing and distribution of pharmaceuticals with cannabis as their component. This will help in driving the market growth in coming years.
COVID-19 IMPACT ON DEMAND
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the medical cannabis demand is still increasing some areas. Like the European medical cannabis demand is strong and continuously growing at a very good speed.
But due to COVID-19 pandemic the legislation efforts in various countries is hampered, which is somehow the main reason for delay in demand drives the consumers towards the unregulated market. Mainly the demand for medical cannabis is increasing from the European countries and the markets mainly serves around 5.9% of total population of 28 European countries.
Medical cannabis have shown a lot of changes in the treatment of a diseases due to its anti- inflammatory properties, that’s why many countries are trying to legalize the production and usage of medical cannabis but only in healthcare market. Also a similar growth is seen in the U.S. market as consumers have stocked up the medical cannabis. Since medical cannabis is consumed alone, the majority of consumers are opting to consume the medical cannabis by themselves.
Now there are various innovation and evolution in the production of medical cannabis so that the drug doesn’t cause any side effects and can be produced in the form of edibles or infused products.
Key Points mentioned in the report:
- What was the market size in 2020?
- What are the moves of key players?
- Which region is leading the market at global level?
- A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market?
- What the drivers and restrains are for the Medical cannabis market?
- How will the market stand in the forecast period of 2021-2028?
Global Medical Cannabis Market Scope and Market Size
Medical cannabis market is segmented of the basis of species, derivatives, application and route of administration. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
- Based on species, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid.
- Derivatives segment of the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and others.
- The application segment of the medical cannabis market is divided into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers and others.
- Based on route of administration, the medical cannabis market is bifurcated into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others.
Global Medical Cannabis Market Drivers& Restraints:
Increased medical use and legalization of cannabis is acting as a driver for the medical cannabis market.
The increased usage of cannabis in the cosmetic products can be seen as a driver for the medical cannabis market. Complex regulatory structure for usage of cannabis is a restraint for the medical cannabis market.
Novel product development with increased R & D activities may act as an opportunity for the medical cannabis market. The rise of marijuana black market is a challenge for the medical cannabis market.
