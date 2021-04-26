Global Home Healthcare Market Analysis By Future Demand, Top Players, Industry Share Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2027||Diaverum, Home Health Care, Inc, Home Healthcare Solutions Company, LLC, Kindred Healthcare, LLC, LHC Group, Inc

Home healthcare market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 520,594.06 million by 2027 from USD 273,118.18 million in 2019. Rising minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic interventional procedures and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are the factors for the market growth.

According to Home Healthcare market report, new highs will take place in the market during 2020 – 2027.

