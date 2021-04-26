Global Diabetic Lancing Device Market Analysis By Future Demand, Top Players, Industry Share Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2028||Sanofi, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed Holding, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Dexcom, Inc., ARKRAY USA
Diabetic lancing device market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of USD 1,742.01 million and grow at a CAGR of 10.28% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing prevalence of diabetes among the population in developed and developing countries drives the diabetic lancing device market.
The major players covered in the diabetic lancing device market report are BD, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sanofi, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed Holding, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Dexcom, Inc., ARKRAY USA, Inc., Bayer AG, Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Abbott, Medtronic Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd., Home Diagnostics Inc., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. and Terumo Corporation among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Global Diabetic Lancing Device Market Drivers:
Increasing prevalence of diabetes among the population in developed and developing countries drives the diabetic lancing device market.
Increasing awareness regarding use of blood glucose monitoring devices and safety measure devices to avoid infectious diseases is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rise in prevalence of diabetic population, increased awareness about safety measures in order to avoid infectious diseases, rise in the awareness about blood glucose monitoring devices, increasing healthcare expenditure, easy access for the treatment due to increasing number of hospitals, rising number of diabetic patients due to unhealthy lifestyle of the people and rising cases of diabetes in young generation due to bad genetics and improper diet during the forecast period are the major factors among others driving the diabetic lancing device market.
Moreover, rising technological advancements and modernization in the healthcare devices, rising research and development activities in the healthcare sector and rising emerging markets with increasing geriatric population will further create new opportunities for diabetic lancing device market in the forecasted period of 2021-2028.
Global Diabetic Lancing Device Market Restraints:
However, increasing traditional Chinese medicine as an alternative and increasing cost of advanced diabetes management devices are the major factors among others which will obstruct the market growth, while rising lack of adherence of patients to recommended diabetes treatment guidelines will further challenge the growth of diabetic lancing device market in the forecast period mentioned above.
Diabetic Lancing Device Market Scope and Market Size
Diabetic lancing device market is segmented on the basis of type, gauge, penetration depth and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
- On the basis of type, diabetic lancing device market is segmented into safety lancets and standard lancets.
- Based on gauge, the diabetic lancing device market is segmented into17/18g, 21g, 23g, 25g, 28g, 30g and others.
- Based on penetration depth, the diabetic lancing device market is segmented into 8 mm to 1.0 mm, 1 mm to 1.5 mm, 6 mm to 2.0 mm, 1 mm to 2.5 mm and 5 mm to 3.0 mm.
- The diabetic lancing device market is also segmented on the basis of application into hospitals & clinics, home care & home diagnostics, diagnostic centers & medical institutions, research & academic laboratories and others.
