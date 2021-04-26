Global At-Home Testing Kits Market Analysis By Future Demand, Top Players, Industry Share Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2028||OraSure Technologies, Inc., BD, Cardinal Health, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., PRIMA Lab SA

Data Bridge Market Research Adds “Global At-Home Testing Kits Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028” new report to its research database. The report spread No of pages : 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it.

Global At-Home Testing Kits Market, By Test Type (Pregnancy Test, HIV Test Kit, Infectious Diseases, Glucose Tests, Ovulation Predictor Test Kit, Drug Abuse Test Kit and Other Test Types), Type (Cassette, Strip, Midstream, Test Panel, Dip Card and Other Form Types), Age (Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric), Sample Type (Urine, Blood, Saliva and Other Sample Types), Usage (Disposable and Reusable), Distribution Channels (Retail Pharmacies, Drug Store, Supermarket/Hypermarket and Online Pharmacies), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel and Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

The at-home testing kits market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 8,154.74 million by 2028. Increasing health awareness among people is helping the at-home testing kits market to grow at significant rate.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-at-home-testing-kits-market&kb

The major players covered in the report are Abbott, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Rapikit, BTNX INC., bioLytical Laboratories Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., BD, Cardinal Health, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., PRIMA Lab SA, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Quidel Corporation, Bionime Corporation, SA Scientific, ARKRAY USA, Inc., Everlywell, Inc., Nova Biomedical, Eurofins Viracor, Inc. , SelfDiagnostics OU, AdvaCare Pharma, AccuBio Tech Co., Ltd, BioSure UK, Atlas Medical UK, TaiDoc Technology Corporation, LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Biosynex, Sensing Self, PTE. Ltd, Atomo Diagnostics, RUNBIO BIOTECH CO.,LTD, Clearblue (A Subsidiary of Clear Blue Technologies International Inc), Sterilab Services, Mylan N.V. (A Subsidiary of Viatris Inc), MP BIOMEDICALS among others. Many product developments and acquisitions are initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of at-home testing kits market. For instance, In June 2020, BD, a leading global medical technology company has announced that they have completed the acquisition of Straub Medical AG, a privately-held company. With this acquisition, the company will add the valuable expertise and experience of Straub Medical AG and will expand their product portfolio.

In May 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd has totally acquired Stratos Genomics officially. With this acquisition, the company will also deal with development of DNA based sequencing for diagnostics use. This has enhanced the healthcare diagnosis segment of the company, thus leading to more revenue generation of the company. Global At-Home Testing Kits Market Drivers: Increasing health awareness among people is helping the at-home testing kits market to grow at significant rate. The rising adoption of self-help and do-it-yourself (DIY) test kits due to convenience and rapid results is a major factor which is driving the growth of the at-home testing kits market. There are doubts among end-users related to the reliability of the rapid home testing kits which might hinder the growth of the at-home testing kits market. It has become an urgent need of the companies to bring the rapid testing kits for COVID-19 to lower the death rate and increase the detection rate of patients and this is creating huge opportunity for the at-home testing kits market. Global At-Home Testing Kits Market Restraints: The high competition in the market is a major challenge for the at-home testing kits market growth.

Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-at-home-testing-kits-market&kb

The U.S accounted largest market share for the at-home testing kits due to strong presence of at manufacturer dealing in self-testing products for home use