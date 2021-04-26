Glass Packaging Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers -Piramal Glass Private Limited., Owens Illinois, Inc., Amcor Ltd., Bemis Company, Inc.

Glass Packaging market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2019 to 2024 are profiled in this report.

The global glass packaging market has been estimated at USD 54.26 billion in 2018 and is forecasted to register a CAGR of 4.39% to reach USD 70.21 billion by 2024.

The Glass Packaging market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Piramal Glass Private Limited., Owens Illinois, Inc., Amcor Ltd., Bemis Company, Inc., WestPack LLC., Sonoco Products Company, Uhlmann Group, Gerresheimer AG, Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd., Ardagh Group, HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA among others.

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392089/glass-packaging-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/inquiry?Mode=70

Scope of the Report

Glass is one of the most preferred packagings for consumers who are concerned about their health and the environment. They are made from all-natural sustainable raw materials. Glass packaging preserves the product’s taste or flavor and maintains the integrity or healthiness of foods and beverages. Glass is considered GRAS or generally recognized as safe by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Its also 100% recyclable and can be reused endlessly with no loss in quality or purity..

Key Market Trends

Beverage Industry To Hold The Highest Market Share

– The market for glass packaging in the alcoholic beverage industry is facing intense competition from metal packaging in the form of cans, but it is expected to maintain its share during the forecast period, due to its preference in the premium products. The growth is expected to be observed across different beverage products like juices, coffee, tea, soups, non-dairy beverages, and others.

– Amongst alcoholic beverages, beer witnessed tremendous growth in the past few years, as the majority of beer volume is sold in glass bottles and is driving the need for increased production rates in the glass packaging industry. The increasing demand for premium variants in alcoholic drinks is driving the growth of glass bottles. Developing nations like India are also showing much higher quality perception for beer.

– Also, returnable glass bottles remain a significant form of product delivery for all major companies in the non-alcoholic beverage industry as they provide a cost-effective method. For instance, currently, about 70% of the bottles used for natural mineral water are made of plastic. The choice of the bottled water packaging material is increasing, taking into account, the environmental considerations.

(Special Offer: Get flat 25% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392089/glass-packaging-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/discount?Mode=70

Europe to Grow Significantly

– Consumers in the United Kingdom have higher awareness related to the health and environmental benefits of glass bottles and are willing to pay higher costs for these benefits. Manufacturers are also realizing these trends and increasingly addressing it in their choice of packaging.

– The UK glass industry has the knowledge and expertise to be globally competitive. High-volume glass manufacturing contributes around GBP 1.3 billion to the UK economy each year. The United Kingdom also acts as the central hub of the European economy, when it comes to exports. According to the Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, the food and drink exports exceeded GBP 22 billion in 2017, up from GBP 20.2 billion in 2016.

– Lightweight glass has been the major innovation in recent times, offering the same resistance as the older glass materials and higher stability, while reducing the volume of the raw materials used. Also, Alcoholic drinks are expected to lead the way for the glass packaging market, owing to the decent sales of beer and whiskey in the United Kingdom, with an increasing demand for premium variants.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392089/glass-packaging-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024?Mode=70

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Glass Packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com