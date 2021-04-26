Exclusive Report on Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems Market 2014-2027
This latest Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.
Key Market Players Profile
The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies, which will help companies create strategies to take advantages of the emerging opportunities in the future. Production and consumption are estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate during the forecast period. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.
Players covered in the report are:
Brainlab AG
3D Systems Corporation
MAKO Surgical Corp.
Intuitive Surgical
Mazor Robotics Ltd.
Hitachi Medical Systems
Accuray Incorporated
Medtronic
Titan Medical, Inc.
Curexo Technology
Smith & Nephew
Renishaw plc
Stryker Corporation
Hocoma AG
Think Surgical, Inc.
Blue Belt Technologies Ltd.
Hansen Medical, Inc.
CONMED Corporation
B. Braun Melsungen
Application Outline:
ENT Surgery
Cardiac Surgery
Colorectal Surgery
Spine Surgery
Craniofacial Surgery
Worldwide Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems Market by Type:
Surgical Navigation Systems
Surgical Robots
Surgical Planners & Stimulators
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems Market in Major Countries
7 North America Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Overall Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Target Audience for this Report
– Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems manufacturers
– Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems traders, distributors, and suppliers
– Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems industry associations
– Product managers, Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
– Research & Clinical Laboratories
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
