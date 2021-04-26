Exclusive Report on Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems Market 2014-2027

This latest Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

Key Market Players Profile

The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies, which will help companies create strategies to take advantages of the emerging opportunities in the future. Production and consumption are estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate during the forecast period. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Players covered in the report are:

Brainlab AG

3D Systems Corporation

MAKO Surgical Corp.

Intuitive Surgical

Mazor Robotics Ltd.

Hitachi Medical Systems

Accuray Incorporated

Medtronic

Titan Medical, Inc.

Curexo Technology

Smith & Nephew

Renishaw plc

Stryker Corporation

Hocoma AG

Think Surgical, Inc.

Blue Belt Technologies Ltd.

Hansen Medical, Inc.

CONMED Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen

Application Outline:

ENT Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Spine Surgery

Craniofacial Surgery

Worldwide Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems Market by Type:

Surgical Navigation Systems

Surgical Robots

Surgical Planners & Stimulators

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems Market in Major Countries

7 North America Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Target Audience for this Report

– Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems manufacturers

– Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems industry associations

– Product managers, Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

– Research & Clinical Laboratories

Report Spotlights

Detailed overview of market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

