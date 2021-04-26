Continuous Basalt Fibers Market In-depth Analysis Report
The global Continuous Basalt Fibers market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
The development of technologies will help the market grow in different areas and manufactures advanced product such as tapes, fabrics, yarns, chopped fiber, non-woven, reinforcing mesh, and roving fabrics. With the rising technology, the continuous basalt fiber can be used in a wide range of applications such as textile technologies such as spinneret technology from the melt.The building & construction segment accounted for the major shares of this market. The fiber offers features such as durability and resistance to water, cracking, frost, and rust for construction industry, which will foster the market growth. The rising demand in the construction industry is mainly due to its properties such as eco-friendly and cost-effectiveness.
Continuous basalt fibers (CBF) are obtained by melting basalt rocks and forcing them through small pores. The rocks are crushed into powder, and then passed through a furnace, followed by drawing them into strands using platinum rhodium drawing filament laminate. They possess remarkable acid and alkali-resistant properties and exhibits high UV resistance, low hygroscopic property, superior radiation & environmental resistance, and decent sound insulation.
Foremost key players operating in the global Continuous Basalt Fibers market include:
BASALTEX
MAFIC
Kamenny Vek
Jiangsu Green Materials Vally New Material
Basalt Fiber Tech
Sudaglass Fiber Technology
Mudanjiang Jinshi Basalt Fiber
Zhejiang GBF Basalt Fiber
US Basalt
Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology
Technobasalt
EAS Fiberglas
Segmentation on the Basis of Application:
Building & Construction
Molding
Electrical and Electronics
Automotive
Aerospace
Others
Market Segments by Type
Composite
Non-composite
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Continuous Basalt Fibers Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Continuous Basalt Fibers Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Continuous Basalt Fibers Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Continuous Basalt Fibers Market in Major Countries
7 North America Continuous Basalt Fibers Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Continuous Basalt Fibers Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Continuous Basalt Fibers Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Continuous Basalt Fibers Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others
Key Stakeholders
Continuous Basalt Fibers manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Continuous Basalt Fibers
Continuous Basalt Fibers industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Continuous Basalt Fibers industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Reasons to Purchase this Report
Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis
Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market
Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years
Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major market players
6 months analyst support along with the data in excel
