Continuous Basalt Fibers Market In-depth Analysis Report

The global Continuous Basalt Fibers market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

The development of technologies will help the market grow in different areas and manufactures advanced product such as tapes, fabrics, yarns, chopped fiber, non-woven, reinforcing mesh, and roving fabrics. With the rising technology, the continuous basalt fiber can be used in a wide range of applications such as textile technologies such as spinneret technology from the melt.The building & construction segment accounted for the major shares of this market. The fiber offers features such as durability and resistance to water, cracking, frost, and rust for construction industry, which will foster the market growth. The rising demand in the construction industry is mainly due to its properties such as eco-friendly and cost-effectiveness.

Continuous basalt fibers (CBF) are obtained by melting basalt rocks and forcing them through small pores. The rocks are crushed into powder, and then passed through a furnace, followed by drawing them into strands using platinum rhodium drawing filament laminate. They possess remarkable acid and alkali-resistant properties and exhibits high UV resistance, low hygroscopic property, superior radiation & environmental resistance, and decent sound insulation.

Foremost key players operating in the global Continuous Basalt Fibers market include:

BASALTEX

MAFIC

Kamenny Vek

Jiangsu Green Materials Vally New Material

Basalt Fiber Tech

Sudaglass Fiber Technology

Mudanjiang Jinshi Basalt Fiber

Zhejiang GBF Basalt Fiber

US Basalt

Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology

Technobasalt

EAS Fiberglas

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Building & Construction

Molding

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

Market Segments by Type

Composite

Non-composite

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Continuous Basalt Fibers Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Continuous Basalt Fibers Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Continuous Basalt Fibers Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Continuous Basalt Fibers Market in Major Countries

7 North America Continuous Basalt Fibers Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Continuous Basalt Fibers Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Continuous Basalt Fibers Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Continuous Basalt Fibers Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others

Key Stakeholders

Continuous Basalt Fibers manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Continuous Basalt Fibers

Continuous Basalt Fibers industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Continuous Basalt Fibers industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

