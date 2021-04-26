Clot Management Devices Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Insights, Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast By 2025

The global clot management devices market size grew at a CAGR of around 4.5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

A blood clot blocks the blood supply to certain parts of the body and can cause severe damage in the long run. However, it can be treated using different clot management devices, such as embolectomy balloon catheters, neurovascular embolectomy devices, catheter-directed thrombolysis (CDT), percutaneous thrombectomy devices and inferior vena cava filters (IVCF). These devices further help in preventing ischemic strokes, severe leg pain and heart attacks.

Market Trends

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), along with the growing number of smokers, is increasing the risk of blood clots among individuals. This represents one of the key factors bolstering the clot management devices market growth. Additionally, the escalating demand for minimally invasive (MI) surgeries over open surgeries, is further impelling the market growth. Other than this, some of the leading players in the industry are focusing on introducing technological advancements, which are expected to drive the market in the upcoming years. For instance, Penumbra, Inc., a US-based healthcare company, launched Reperfusion Catheters ACE68, which is a large-bore aspiration catheter designed to navigate tortuous vessels to facilitate extraction of clot quickly.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global clot management market.

AngioDynamics Inc.

Argon Medical Devices Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

DePuy Synthes Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

iVascular S.L.U.

Lemaitre Vascular Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Straub Medical AG

Stryker Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Vascular Solutions

Key Segments of the Report:

Breakup by Product Type:

Neurovascular Embolectomy Devices

Embolectomy Balloon Catheters

Percutaneous Thrombectomy Devices Mechanical Thrombectomy Aspiration Thrombectomy Percutaneous Mechanical Thrombectomy (PMT)

Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis Devices

Inferior Vena Cava Filters Permanent Retrievable



Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers and Specialty Clinics

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

