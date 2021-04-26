CBD Skin Care Market 2021 Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth | Kiehl’s, Cannuka, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana

Global CBD skin care Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 32.95% in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Market Analysis: Global CBD Skin Care Market

Global CBD skin care Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 32.95% in the forecast period of 2020- 2027. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing awareness about the benefits of CBD infused personal care products and rising self-consciousness among population are the factor for the market growth.

Market Definition: Global CBD Skin Care Market

CBD or cannabidiol is derived from the hemp plant. It is very beneficial for the people who are suffering from insomnia, anxiety, stress and other problems. These CBD are widely used in skin care products because they have the ability to decrease the inflammation and pain caused by inflammatory skin disorders. They also can support the skin’s natural healing process and can also decrease the lifespan of eczema/psoriasis flare-ups. Oils, masks & serum, cleansers and other are some of the common types of the CBD.

CBD Skin Care Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of CBD skin care products acts as a market driver

CDB skin care possess antioxidant properties counteracting the signs of aging mainly amongst the geriatric population; this factor also augments the market growth

Rising awareness about the healing nature of the product is also encouraging the manufacturer; this is another factor boosting this market growth

Increasing demand for facial masks sheet and serums will also drive the market growth

Investment in R&D along with demand of skin care products is amplifying the market growth

CBD Skin Care Market Restraints:

CBD skin care products can cause skin swelling, itching and skin peeling; this factor will hamper the market

In some countries there is still ban on the use of CBD which will hinder the market

Segmentation: Global CBD Skin Care Market

CBD Skin Care Market: By Source

Hemp

Marijuana

CBD Skin Care Market: By Type

Oil

Creams & Moisturizers

Masks & Serums

Cleansers

Others

CBD Skin Care Market: By Application

Mass Market

Smoke Shops

E-commerce

Others

CBD Skin Care Market: By Distribution

Online Sales

Offline Sales

CBD Skin Care Market: By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Canopy Growth Corporation announced the acquisition of This Works. This purchase is a main element of a multifaceted approach for hemp and CBD as Canopy Growth continues to construct on its highly integrated production and distribution platform. This acquisition will help the company to expand their product offering and strengthen their position in the market

In April 2019, Ovation Science Inc. announced the launch of their new line of topical skin care products mixed with cannabidiol derived from hemp called ARLO Beauty. This is the company’s new anti- aging product line which will consist of anti- aging day cream, night cream, luxurious hand & body lotion and eye cream

Competitive Analysis:

Global CBD skin care market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of CBD skin care market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global CBD skin care market are Kiehl’s, Cannuka, LLC, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana, Inc., ENDOCA., Lord Jones., VERTLYBALM., THE CBD SKINCARE CO., LEEF ORGANICS., JOSIE MARAN COSMETICS, CBD For Life, Kana Skincare, Apothecanna, KBLCOSMETICS., Pacific Roots, LLC., CBD Care Garden, LLC, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, Ecogen Labs, Nordic Oil., Satliva, among others.

Research Methodology: Global CBD Skin Care Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by MarketDigits research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors & changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current & future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites & volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream & upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence & availability of global brands & their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local & domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs & trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

