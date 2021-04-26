Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Size 2021-26: Global Share, Trends and Forecast Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global bio-based platform chemicals market grew at a CAGR of 10% during 2015-2020. Bio-based platform chemicals refer to a group of twelve building block chemicals that are produced from sugar using biological conversions. They consist of molecules with different functional groups that can be potentially transformed into other high-value chemicals. Amino acid, carboxylic acid, butanediols, ethanol, short-chain olefin, polymers like alginate and xanthan gum, isoprene, propane, and industrial enzymes are some of the bio-based platform chemicals. They form an essential raw material for manufacturing other chemicals with superior functionalities.

Global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Trends:

The global bio-based platform chemicals market is primarily driven by growing concerns regarding environmental pollution and depleting fossil fuels. In line with this, governments of various nations have implemented stringent regulations to curb the use of conventional petroleum-based products that cause harmful effects on the environment. As a result, there has been an increased demand for bio-based platform chemicals for manufacturing bio-fertilizers, biocides, and chemical formulations that are biodegradable and eco-friendly in nature. Apart from this, bio-based platform chemicals are also utilized in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. For instance, bio-itaconic acid (IA) is used to manufacture shampoos, detergents, and several pharmaceutical products as it can dissolve in various alcohols, such as ethanol, propanol and methanol. Besides this, manufacturers are conducting extensive research and development (R&D) activities to introduce new products using renewable feedstockLooking forward, IMARC Group expects the global bio-based platform chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Market Breakup by Chemical:

Bio Glycerol

Bio Glutamic Acid

Bio Itaconic Acid

Bio-3-Hydroxypropionic Acid

Bio Succinic Acid

Others

Market Breakup by Feedstock:

Sugar

Syngas

Biogas

Oil

Others

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

Polymers

Solvents

Fuels

Pharmaceuticals

Perfumes

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Region-wise, the market has been divided into North, Asia, Europe Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

BASF SE

Braskem S/A (Odebrecht)

Cargill Incorporated

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Itaconix Corporation

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Novozymes A/S

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

