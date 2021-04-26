Autonomous Vehicle Market Statistics 2026: Major Factors that can Increase the Global Demand

The key market players analyzed in the global autonomous vehicle market report include Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company., Volkswagen Group, General Motors, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, AB Volvo, Volvo-Autoliv-Ericsson-Zenuity alliance, Groupe SA, Tesla Inc, BMW AG, and Toyota Motor Corporation. These market players have incorporated a number of exclusive strategies to heighten their stand in the market.

Improved safety along with drop-in traffic congestion, growth of connected infrastructure, and transition from ownership to mobility-as-a-service (Maas) fuel the growth of the global autonomous vehicle market. On the other hand, high manufacturing cost and several data management challenges hamper the market growth to some extent. However, the development of smart cities and supportive government regulations are expected to create multiple opportunities in the market.

Get Sample Report for More Details @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4649

Based on geography, North America contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Europe, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 42.59% during 2019–2026.

The global autonomous vehicle market was estimated at $54.23 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $556.67 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 39.47% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including top investment pockets, industry drivers and restraints, market size & forecast, market classification, and competitive landscape.

Based on the application, the ride-hail segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total market. Simultaneously, the robo taxi segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 49.17% throughout the estimated period.

Based on the component, the hardware segment accounted for three-fifth of the total market revenue and is expected to maintain its top status during the study period. At the same time, the services segment would register the fastest CAGR of 46.17% during the estimated period.

Inquire for 25 % discount on this report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4649

Key Findings of the Autonomous Vehicle Market:

• The level of automation segment is estimated to generate the highest revenue in the global autonomous vehicle market in 2019

• In 2019, the level 3 segment is projected to be the highest revenue contributor in the level of automation segment• Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period

• In 2019, North America contributed the highest market share, followed by, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA

Top Impacting Factors Such as –

• Rise in demand for connected cars using internet of things (IOT)

• Development of smart cities

• High component cost

Questions answered in the Autonomous Vehicle Market research report:

• What is the growth rate of the Autonomous Vehicle during the forecast period?

• What will be the global Autonomous Vehicle size from 2019 to 2026?

• What are the leading manufacturing companies in the Autonomous Vehicle?

• How the major current trends will shape the market in the future?

• What are the driving factors and opportunities in the Autonomous Vehicle?

• Which will be the niches at which players profiling with thorough plans, financials, and also recent advancements should set a presence?

• Why are some of the segments flourishing at the highest growth rate while others experience a steady growth?

• What are the conclusions of the Autonomous Vehicle report?

Similar reports Such as –