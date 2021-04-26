Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Size 2021Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth| BenevolentAI, OrCam, Babylon, Freenome Inc., Clarify Health Solutions| CAGR of 36.89%

The latest release from Data Bridge Market Research highlights the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market . Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging market research report gives in-depth info about a specific market, industry, products, and customer’s situation within a geographic location. The report helps in scrutinizing the market trends, competitive landscape, key competitors, economical changes, industry size & outlook. The study highlights influencing factors that are impacting or reinforcing market environment such as Government Policy, technological changes etc. along with key market drivers.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market of which artificial intelligence in medical imaging is a part of is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 21.48 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 264.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 36.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Analysis:

Medical imaging can be described as the diagnostic procedure that involves the creation of visual aids and image representations of the human body, and involves the monitoring of performance and functioning of the organs of the human body. With the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare and medical imaging, there is a change in the way the diagnostics and the entire procedure is carried out. The AI assists the surgeons in carrying out the image capturing process and how to diagnose these images for the conclusion and personalized treatment in respect to every individual and patient. Artificial intelligence mainly consists of two types, robots and machine learning. Machine learning involves the recognition and application of algorithm in computer systems for the rendering of images. Whereas, robots are engaged in the assistance of patients, doctors and operators in the visualization and diagnostic procedures.

Market Segment by Types:-

By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Deep Learning, Computer Vision, NLP, Others)

By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), Application (X-Ray, CT, MRI, Ultrasound, Molecular Imaging)

By Clinical Applications (Breast, Lung, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Liver, Prostate, Colon, Musculoskeletal, Others)

By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Research Laboratories, Others),

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2027) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

o North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

o Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

o Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

o Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

o South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Years considered for this report:

o Historical Years: 2010-2019

o Base Year: 2019

o Estimated Year: 2020

o Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Forecast Period: 2020-2027

With tables and figures helping analyses worldwide Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

