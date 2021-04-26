3D Mapping and Modeling Market Size 2021-26: Global Share, Trends and Forecast Analysis

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “3D Mapping and Modeling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global 3D mapping and modeling market size reached around US$ 4.79 Billion in 2020. 3D mapping and modeling is the process of creating a view and model of objects by using advanced technologies and related machine vision. 3D mapping helps in creating a highly realistic virtual representation of the objects and areas in the real world with laser scanning and photogrammetry. It enhances the accuracy of mapping objects, thereby reducing inconsistencies. On the other hand, 3D modeling creates a mathematical representation of a 3D object with the help of several methods like non-uniform rational basis spline (NURBS) modeling, patches, primitive modeling, and polygonal modeling. 3D mapping and modeling find an array of applications in the entertainment, construction, automobile, defense, and healthcare industries.

Global 3D Mapping and Modeling Market Trends:

3D modeling and mapping have gained immense traction in recent years due to the adoption of the latest technologies in different verticals. The growing demand for 3D-enabling devices like cameras, scanners, and global position system (GPS) satellite components has created a huge potential for the market. In addition to this, online web service providers, like Microsoft Corp. and Amazon Inc., are incorporating 3D map applications on their platforms, thereby contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has led to the integration of robots that utilize 3D mapping and modeling technology in the healthcare sector. For instance, an India-based robotics company, The Milagrow Humanoid ELF, introduced iMap9, which is a self-navigating robot that can clean and sanitize floors without any human intervention. Apart from this, Tesla Inc., an American electric vehicle company, has introduced driverless car modules that incorporate mapping and modeling solutions. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global 3D mapping and modeling market to reach a value of US$ 12.6 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.51% during 2021-2026.

Market Breakup by Component:

3D Mapping 3D Modeling



Market Breakup by Application:

Projection-Mapping Texture Mapping Maps and Navigation Others



Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Construction Industry Transportation Industry Automobile Industry Entertainment Industry Healthcare Industry Others Industries



Market Breakup by Region:

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Autodesk, Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Vricon

Airbus SAS

Trimble Inc.

Intermap Technologies Inc.

Esri Global, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Apple Inc.

CyberCity 3D, Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Dassault Systèmes SE

Flight Evolved

MAXON Computer Inc.

Onionlab

Foundry Visionmongers Ltd.

Adobe Systems Pty Ltd.

Pix4D SA

Pixologic Inc.

