The Throat Lozenges Market To Witness Discrete Growth
The Throat Lozenges Market report by Persistence Market Research is focusing on the fact that healthcare providers are into collection of socioeconomic information of the patients, so that tracking at any point of time is possible. This on-the-go monitoring is amongst the ongoing trends in the healthcare industry.
How about looking through the sample of Throat Lozenges market report? https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/5726
In current scenario of the market throat lozenges are composed of an anesthetic, benzocaine and eucalyptus oil. Pectin or zinc gluconate glycine is utilized while manufacturing non-menthol throat lozenges. Most of the throat lozenges also contain dextromethorphan. Various brands are available in the market for throat lozenges that include CÄ“pacol, Butter-Menthol, Chloraseptic, Gorpils, Fisherman’s Friend, Halls, Lockets, Läkerol, Pastilles Juanola, Luden’s, Ricola, Robitussin, Strepsils and Smith Brothers. Some other brands are Tunes, Vigroids, Vicks, Victory V, Sucrets and CVS Throat Drops.
Throat lozenges are advised to patients suffering from pharyngitis (sour throat). Pharyngitis may be caused due to either virus or bacterial infection (streptococcus infection). It is opined by the medical professionals that approximately 50% of sore throat is caused by viral infections and 15% to 20% occurs due to bacterial infections. Mycoplasma pneumoniae, Streptococcus, Neisseria gonorrhoeae and Chlamydia pneumonia are some of the bacteria that cause sore throat. Symptoms that occur in a patient suffering from sore throat include redness of throat, swollen throat and difficulty in swallowing.
Want a sneak peek into the Throat Lozenges market? Access the “Table of Content” of Throat Lozenges market report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/5726
The growth of the market for throat lozenges will be driven by aging population since elderly people often suffer from throat infection that increase the uptake of throat lozenges. It has been projected by the World Health Organization (WHO) that by 2050 nearly 2 billion populations will belong to geriatric population and it also estimated that global elderly population was 524 million in 2010. Similarly, increasing number of HIV patients across the globe also propels the growth of throat lozenges market since HIV patients usually suffer with throat infection. Similarly, rising incidences cold and coughs will also augment the growth of throat lozenges market. In addition, changing lifestyle will further support the growth of throat lozenges market since new lifestyle is responsible for reducing immunity of the body.
North America in 2012, accounted for the largest share of global throat lozenges market due to presence of large number of throat lozenges manufacturers. Also, due to cold temperature in the nations such as U.S. and Canada, accentuate the incidences of cold and cough in population and in turn boost the growth of throat lozenges market in the region. Europe accounted for the second largest share of the global throat lozenges market owing to the presence of large geriatric population. Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World accounted for the smallest share of global throat lozenges market. The major players operating in the throat lozenges market include GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, SSL International, Thornton & Ross, Pfizer, Inc. and Procter & Gamble (P&G) amongst other significant players worldwide.
Planning to enter the arena of Throat Lozenges market? Prebook our Throat Lozenges market report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/5726
Explore Extensive Coverage of Persistence Market Research’s Healthcare Industry
About us:
Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.
Contact us:
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com