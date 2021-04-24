The Skin Barriers Market To Witness A Spike Amidst Entry Of New Players

The Skin Barriers Market report by PersistenceMarketResearch is focusing on the fact that healthcare providers are into collection of socioeconomic information of the patients, so that tracking at any point of time is possible. This on-the-go monitoring is amongst the ongoing trends in the healthcare industry.

The skin barriers market is a niche market, and is a consolidated space with many major players. The parent market for skin barriers is incontinence and ostomy. Skin barriers generally fall under accessory products offered by companies to complement healing and facilitate skin protection. The potential of the skin barriers market has not yet been fully tapped because of products being less focused on and marketed.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have limited impact on the global skin barriers market. Ostomy procedures and medical diagnosis of incontinence are being postponed due to more pressing needs related to coronavirus. However, due to lockdown conditions, the online sales channel is expected to aid market growth.

Persistence Market Research estimates that the global skin barriers market is set to witness a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period (2020-2030).

Companies covered in Skin Barriers Market Report

ConvaTec Inc

Hollister Inc

DermaRite Industries LLC

3M

Coloplast Corp

Stryker

Integra Lifesciences Corp

Smith & Nephew

GOJO Industries

Medline Industries

B Braun Melsungen AG

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc

Welland Medical Ltd.

Essity

Key Takeaways from Skin Barriers Market Study

By product, skin barrier sprays are expected to be the most lucrative segment in the global skin barriers market by the end of 2030 .

. By indication, incontinence and ostomy will witness a growth of almost 1.5 times from the year 2020 to 2030 .

to . The institutional sales channel is expected to hold more than 50% of market share by the end of 2030 .

of market share by the end of . By region, North America is estimated to be the most attractive region in the global skin barriers market, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea have the potential to drive future growth of the skin barriers market, owing to growing burden of incontinence and increasing awareness about the condition in these regions.

There is growing trend of homecare services such as short-term nursing services and other professional aides for the elderly to help them live independently. Elderly are the most common group suffering from incontinence, which is a major reason of using skin barrier products.

“Advancements in incontinence products coupled with increasing e-Commerce sales during the COVID-19 pandemic will propel the growth of the global skin barriers market,” proposes a PMR analyst.

Ease of Use, Portability, & Effectiveness Remain Key Reasons Driving Demand for Skin Barrier Sprays

Skin barrier sprays are the most lucrative segment in the global skin barriers market, with an estimated market share of almost 30% by the end of 2030. Ease of usability provided by skin barrier sprays in terms of early drying on the skin, and thereby non-transferability on garments, and non-sticky consistency, are some of the advantages provided by sprays.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the skin barriers market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2015 – 2019 and projections for 2020 – 2030, on the basis of product (skin barrier sprays, moisture barrier creams, protective ointments, and others) indication (incontinence and ostomy, chronic wounds, pressure ulcers, skin rash & dry skin, and atopic dermatitis), and distribution channel (institutional sales [hospitals, speciality clinics, long-term care centers, and skilled nursing facilities] and retail sales [retail pharmacies, drug stores, and online sales]), across seven key regions.