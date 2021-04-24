The Single Use Bioprocess System Market To Grow On A Remarkable Note With Top Key-Players

The Single Use Bioprocess System Market report by PersistenceMarketResearch is focusing on the fact that healthcare providers are into collection of socioeconomic information of the patients, so that tracking at any point of time is possible. This on-the-go monitoring is amongst the ongoing trends in the healthcare industry.

Growing demand for single-use bioprocess systems due to their advantages of lesser cross-contamination chances provides a strong foothold for their use in the biopharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are looking forward to continuous manufacturing of pharma products with optimizing speed and sterility assurance, which is expected to surge demand for single-use bioprocess systems. Use of disposable products for bioprocessing application enhances upstream and downstream processes with better safety, sterility, and reliability. Besides, continuous focus by key players to manufacture high quality and technologically-advanced disposable bioprocess systems is also expected to accelerate market growth.

Increasing investments toward manufacturing plant expansion and rising emphasis on low-cost disposable bioprocess product development by key market players are other major factors expected to aid market growth. The global single-use bioprocess systems market was valued at US$ 4.4 Bn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of close to 20% over the forecast period (2020 – 2030).

Key Takeaways from Single-use Bioprocess Systems Market Study

The bioreactor segment by component held maximum value, owing to growing use of single-use bioreactors for cell culture and fermentation processes.

By application, GMP and commercial production captured a notable revenue share of more than 71%.

Increasing adoption of single-use bioprocess systems in biopharmaceutical companies is expected to result in remarkable revenue share of this segment.

North America is a most lucrative market with a revenue of around 34% in 2020; however, it will lose some of its market share over the next ten years.

Growing healthcare expenditure and increasing demand for low-cost biologics in Asian countries are expected to propel market growth in the region to more than one-third of the global share by 2030.

The markets in Russia, China, and Spain are anticipated to expand at CAGRs of 16%, 18.4%, and 17%, respectively, through 2030.

“Growing demand for disposable bioprocess systems to improve the manufacturing speed and efficacy of biologics at low cost is expected to flourish market growth and provide a competitive advantage to players,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Expansion of Manufacturing Capacity – Imperative Strategy for Market Players

Key market players in the single-use bioprocess systems market are looking forward to expanding their manufacturing capacities by establishing new bioprocess facilities to meet global demand. Leading companies are also opening new product distribution facilities across regions.

For instance, in June 2017, Parker Hannifin opened a new parker bioscience filtration division in Birtley, the U.K., and Oxnard, California, in the U.S., to deliver international bioprocessing, food and beverage, and healthcare solutions.

What else is in the report?

Persistence Market Research offers actionable insights and unique perspective on the single-use bioprocess systems market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2015 – 2019 and projections for 2020–2030, based on component (bioreactors, mixers, bioprocess containers, transfer and storage bags, sampling systems, filtration systems, chromatography columns, probes & sensors, tubing assemblies, connectors & clamps, and filling systems), application (research & development (R&D) and GMP and commercial production), and end user (biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, contract manufacturing organizations, and research institutes), across seven key regions of the world.