The Rapid Microbial Detection Systems Market To Be Revolutionized By “Call To Paradigm Shift” Towards Innovation

Introduction

Microbial detection is the process of identifying the harmful bacteria and fungi. Traditional microbial detection system are slow and can take more than one day in providing the results. Rapid microbial detection system is faster and better in identifying and detecting the microbial present in any system. Rapid microbial detection systems can be classified as qualitative, quantitative and identification methods. Qualitative rapid detection provide whether microbial are present or not in system. Quantitative system provide a numerical result indicating the total number of microbial present in a sample and identification system provide detail about the species or genus name of the microbial contaminating the sample. Specific system is used for the detection of viruses while same systems can be used for the identification of bacteria, fungi and molds.

