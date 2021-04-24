The Peek Dental Implants Market To Continue With The Winning Streak In Terms Of Revenue Generation Through Global

Dental implants therapy continues to be one of the most promising therapy in replacing missed teeth. The American Academy of Implant Dentistry estimates that’s, currently 3 million of Americans are implanted with dental implants and the number is growing by 500,000 a year. Dental implants with titanium is often associated with several complications. Following several studies in the discovery of biocompatible dental implant material, poly-ether-ether-ketone (PEEK) was found to be an attractive alternative to titanium in orthopedics due to its low elastic module resulting in more enhanced and natural comfort to the patients. PEEK dental implants are considered as high class semi crystalline thermoplastic polymer implants and are widely accepted in the medical industry. PEEK dental implant is coated and blended with a bioactive particles to increase the osseoconductive properties and roughness in the surface. Metal free dental restorations are increasingly becoming popular as a result of increasing demand for aesthetic procedures and due to poor biocompatibility of available biomaterials. In the past PEEK materials have been widely used in cranial plates, components of fingers etc. In dentistry PEEK is widely used in construction of dental abutment systems, in construction of partial dentures, bridges, for crowns and for bar restorations. The global market of PEEK dental implants is expected to witness attractive growth during the forecast period.

Get going with sample of PEEK Dental Implants market report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/15427

Today a large number of dental practitioners are opting for PEEK implants. Metal implants procedures in dentistry are quite time consuming and results in increased chance of infection. Also, dental implant procures with metals require use of expensive equipment’s making the overall procedure very costly. However, PEEK implants are strong and lighter in weight, are designed digitally to match the patient’s anatomy, does not causes allergy and does not demonstrates thermal or electrical conductivity, making them highly reliable for patients. Apart from this, PEEK frameworks are also shock absorbent and demonstrates high resistance to abrasion and decay. This is expected to result in growing market revenues for PEEK dental implants over the coming years.

High cost of PEEK dental implants and limited prosthetic options available is expected to result in declining revenues in PEEK dental implants market over the forecast period.

Would like to know what PEEK Dental Implants market has in store? Look through the “Table of Content” of PEEK Dental Implants market report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/15427

The global market for PEEK Dental Implantsis segmented on basis of product type, type of connection, material type, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Product Type Dental Crowns Dental Abutment Dental Dentures Dental Bridges

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Dental Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers



PEEK is a novel material used in implant dentistry. PEEK in combination with zirconia implants are shown to exhibit an exceptional prosthesis option due to its physical and mechanical properties and its biocompatibility.

Want to step into the unexplored territories of the PEEK Dental Implants market? Prebook our PEEK Dental Implants market report to look through the merits of your decision! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/15427

Some of the major players operating in global PEEK dental implants market are, SisoMM, invibio, MKPrecision, Evonik Industries AG, Phoenix Implants GmbH, Dibay, and Victrex plc Companies are involved in collaboration agreements for R&D in order to exploit maximum potential.

Explore Extensive Coverage of Persistence Market Research’s Healthcare Industry

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com