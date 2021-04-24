The Oral Hygiene Products Market To Witness Sparkling Growth

The Oral Hygiene Products Market report by PersistenceMarketResearch is focusing on the fact that healthcare providers are into collection of socioeconomic information of the patients, so that tracking at any point of time is possible. This on-the-go monitoring is amongst the ongoing trends in the healthcare industry.

Oral hygiene products are used to treat dental plaque/biofilms, dental caries, gingivitis, halitosis, periodontitis and peri-implantitis. Increasing prevalence of these conditions across the world is expected to boost demand in the global oral hygiene products market. For instance, according to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD), severe periodontitis is the 6th-most prevalent oral disease occurring worldwide, and accounts for 11.2% prevalence rate.

Several initiatives for oral health awareness are being undertaken by leading oral hygiene market players. Major companies such as Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, and Proctor & Gamble are focused on spreading awareness regarding good oral health and dental hygiene. For instance, the Indian Dental Association (IDA) drafted the National Oral Health Programme to address the burden of dental disease effectively for bringing about ‘optimal oral health’ for all by 2020.

According to the latest report published by PersistenceMarketResearch, the global oral hygiene products market is anticipated to experience a steady CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2020–2030).

Key Takeaways from Oral Hygiene Products Market Study

The toothpaste segment, under product, is expected to hold more than one-third revenue share in the global oral hygiene products market.

Dental plaque/biofilms and dental caries are leading indications and account for around 60% dental problems, followed by gingivitis. These segments are expected to grow at a higher rate as compared to other indications.

In terms of regional growth, East Asia and South Asia together hold more than 35% of the global oral hygiene products market value share. North America is a lucrative region with higher product adoption as compared to other regions.

of the global oral hygiene products market value share. North America is a lucrative region with higher product adoption as compared to other regions. The COVID-19 outbreak has created hindrances for the growth of the oral hygiene products market as most non-essential medical procedures are being postponed; this situation will persist in the first half of 2021 as well.

“Rising awareness regarding essential oral care and increase in prevalence of dental disorders will boost the global oral hygiene products market over the coming years. Wide distribution channel of oral hygiene products makes it more lucrative for expansion in the coming decade, where supermarkets/hypermarkets will be the largest contributor. Low capital cost required for manufacturing oral hygiene products will result in increasing number of market players in future,” says a PersistenceMarketResearch analyst.

Collaborations & Acquisitions – Key Strategies amongst Market Players

Leading players in the oral hygiene products market are strengthening their product portfolios by launching new products.

Procter & Gamble launched new products in oral care such as Gum DetoxifyTM Toothpaste by Crest®, which is formulated for significantly improved gum health.

Various players in the oral hygiene products market are focusing on growth strategies such as expansion, collaborations, and agreement licences.

In Jan 2018 , 3M and 3Shape announced a collaboration to advance the field of orthodontics via digital workflows, which intends to support indirect bonding, clear aligners, and other emerging digital orthodontic workflows.

, 3M and 3Shape announced a collaboration to advance the field of orthodontics via digital workflows, which intends to support indirect bonding, clear aligners, and other emerging digital orthodontic workflows. In June 2016, Dentsply International Inc. announced the acquisition of MIS Implants Technologies Ltd., a manufacturer of dental implants.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the oral hygiene products market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2015–2019 and projections for 2020–2030, based on product (toothpaste, toothbrush, mouth wash/ rinse, floss, teeth whitening, orthodontic wax, and denture cleansers & fixatives), indication (dental plaque/biofilms, dental caries, gingivitis, halitosis, periodontitis, and peri-implantitis), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, supermarkets/ hypermarkets, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and e-Commerce), across seven key regions.