The Glycan Analysis Market To Move Out Of Its Buoyancy

Introduction

Therapeutic monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are glycoproteins produced by living cell systems and the process is known as protein glycosylation. The glycan moieties attached to the proteins directly affects in-vivo bioactivity, stability, solubility and metabolic activity of bio therapeutics or biopharmaceutical products. Glycosylation is a post-translational modification and, is a non-template driven enzymatic modification process. Its structure largely depends up on production methods and conditions. Due to this reason the product can change when it is being prepared. Biopharmaceutical products including monoclonal antibodies and other recombinant products such as, growth factors, hormones, cytokines and therapeutic enzymes which are approved or under development for the treatment of life threatening condition. Bioavailability and stability of these biopharmaceutical products depend on glycan moieties attached to them. Therefore glycan moiety of protein product must be analysed and controlled properly to ensure quality of product.

