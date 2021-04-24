The Endotoxin Testing Market To Be Revitalized By “Call To Technological Advancements”

Introduction

The gram-negative organisms release endotoxins, the presence or absence of which is determined by the endotoxins tests. Endotoxin testing is carried out at different phases of the manufacture and development of bulk lot release testing, raw material testing and final product release testing. Endotoxin testing is used in various industries such as medical devices, biopharmaceuticals, research, and pharmaceutical to name a few.

In early 1950’s, Frederick Bang discovered that the horseshoe crab’ s blood cells contain a clotting agent which attached to the endotoxins produced by gram-negative bacteria. In 1983, the test was further approved by the FDA. Soon FDA, established guidelines for Limulus Amebocyte Lysate testing of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in 1987. Endotoxins can be found in water, air, via human contact, soil and any other non-sterile environment.

