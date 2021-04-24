Self-Sustenance To Spell Growth For The Pharmaceutical Spray Drying Market
The Pharmaceutical Spray Drying Market report by Persistence Market Research is focusing on the fact that healthcare providers are into collection of socioeconomic information of the patients, so that tracking at any point of time is possible. This on-the-go monitoring is amongst the ongoing trends in the healthcare industry.
North America dominates the global market for pharmaceutical spray drying, due to high demand for pharmaceutical products and technological advancement in the region. Europe, followed by the Asia, is expected to experience high growth rate in the next few years in global pharmaceutical spray drying market. This is due to improvement in the healthcare facilities and increasing R&D initiatives in the region. Countries such as Brazil, Russia, China and India are expected to be the fastest growing pharmaceutical spray drying markets. Some of the key driving forces for pharmaceutical spray drying market in emerging countries rising standards of healthcare in these areas and government initiatives.
Factors such as high efficiency and improvement in stability of products are driving the pharmaceutical spray drying market. Government initiatives for improvement of production procedures and technological advancement are driving the pharmaceutical spray drying market. In addition, pharmaceutical spray drying offers various advantages such as improved compression properties of produced drugs and suitable for heat-sensitive materials. However, factors such as high cost involved and less awareness among manufactures for this advanced process is restraining the pharmaceutical spray drying market.
Introduction of new drugs in the market, such as vaccines and biologics, that require spray drying technology for their production are expected to offer good opportunities for pharmaceutical spray drying market. In addition, use of carboxymethyloxy succinic acid (CMOS) is expected to boost the pharmaceutical spray drying market. One of the major trends that have been observed in the pharmaceutical spray drying market is increased use of lyophilization. Also, it has been observed that pharmaceutical spray drying is more used for drugs in pipeline.
Some of the major companies involved in pharmaceutical spray drying market are GSK, Janssen, GEA Process Engineering A/S, LEWA GmbH, Fuji Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Nova Laboratories and others.
