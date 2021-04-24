Global To Decide The Sustenance Quotient Of The Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market

Introduction

Oligonucleotides are short chain RNA or DNA which are usually manufactured by utilizing automated synthesizers. Purification of the oligonucleotide is done by anion exchange chromatography which is followed by desalting and freezing technique. For the synthesis of siRNA duplex oligonucleotide, an annealing step is carried out where two purified oligonucleotide strands are brought together in an equimolar ratio.

Oligonucleotide therapeutics are different from conventional medicine as they can inhibit the expression of certain genes. This has given rise to innovative new oligonucleotides that can target specific genes and treat chronic diseases. The development of oligonucleotide therapeutics is done through chemically modified artificial nucleic acids. The artificial oligonucleotides are being developed which has improved in vivo stability and enhanced affinity to target mRNA.

